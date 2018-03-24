13 Catalans facing charge of rebellion

MADRID -- A Spanish Supreme Court judge charged 13 Catalan separatist politicians with rebellion Friday for their attempts to make the region independent of Spain, dealing a blow to the secessionist movement with an indictment that could put its political elite behind bars for decades.

Judge Pablo Llarena ordered five of the Catalan politicians who answered a court summons Friday to be held without bail. Another of the summoned politicians, the Republican Left of Catalonia party's Marta Rovira, did not heed the order and announced in a letter that she was fleeing the country to live "in exile." Spanish media reported that she went to Switzerland.

The judge also ordered that European and international arrest warrants be issued for six fugitive Catalan politicians, including former regional President Carles Puigdemont and Rovira. Two other Catalan politicians are already in jail.

The charges of rebellion stem from an illegal independence declaration by the Catalan parliament in October. Rebellion is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Spanish courts sought Puigdemont's extradition from Brussels last year but canceled that petition over concerns that Belgium might send him back but restrict the crimes with which he could be charged.

The jailings Friday were likely to cause anger in Catalonia, where many supporters describe the Catalan officials in custody as "political prisoners." The pro-independence civil society group Catalan National Assembly called for marches late Friday in towns across the region.

The separatist movement in Catalonia, a wealthy region of 7.5 million people in northeast Spain, has ignited Spain's biggest constitutional crisis in decades. Pro-independence political parties and civic groups in Catalonia have defied the Spanish government for the past six months with efforts to secede from Spain and create a new republic. They have repeatedly fallen foul of the courts and the constitution.

Legal and political constraints have prevented the slim separatist majority in Catalonia's parliament from electing a regional president and government since a December election. The latest failure, on Thursday, started a two-month countdown for either a government to be formed or for another ballot.

One of those jailed Friday was former Catalan government minister Jordi Turull, the third candidate since the December election to become Catalan president.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy declined to comment on the legal issues but said he is not enthusiastic about calling another regional election in Catalonia.

In his ruling, Llarena said 25 Catalan separatists in all will be tried for rebellion, embezzlement or disobedience.

Others charged with rebellion were former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras, who is already in detention; seven other members of the ousted Catalan government; former Catalan parliament speaker Carme Forcadell; and jailed separatist activists Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart.

Puigdemont appeared unshaken by the charges.

"Let's see what happens tomorrow, what happens today. Every day things change," Puigdemont said in Helsinki, where he was on a visit.

Information for this article was contributed by Renata Brito of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/24/2018