Saturday, March 24, 2018, 2:49 a.m.

AT THE POST

This article was published today at 2:25 a.m.

DAY 40 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 8,500

FRIDAY'S TOTAL ATTENDANCE $3,603,166

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $658,184

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,944,982

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:15 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Southland, 7:30 p.m. (greyhounds); Los Alamitos, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Robert Eramia was the only jockey to win multiple races. Eramia won the fourth race with Serious I Candy ($13) and the seventh race with Alina's Image ($14). On the season, Eramia is in ninth place with 15 victories in 144 starts.

