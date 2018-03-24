• Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, apologized to first lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex. During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that aired Thursday night, McDougal said Trump tried to pay her after their first sexual tryst at a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006. "Well, after we had been intimate, he, he tried to pay me. And I actually didn't know how to take that," she said. "But I looked at him and I said, 'That's not me. I'm not that kind of girl.'" She said she cried on the way home and didn't think she would see him again, but agreed to go on other dates with him after he called her back, she said. Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005, and their son, Barron, was born in 2006. Although the White House has said Trump denies having an affair with McDougal, in the interview, McDougal said she continued the relationship with Trump for about 10 months and broke it off in April 2007 because she felt guilty. McDougal said she repeatedly rebuffed inquiries from reporters about the relationship until the story became public because she wanted to tell her side of what happened. McDougal has filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate a contract with the company that owns the supermarket tabloid National Enquirer, which she said paid her $150,000 during the presidential campaign for the rights to her story of an affair, but never ran the story.

• The parents of Anton Yelchin have reached a settlement with the makers of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the SUV that crushed and killed the Star Trek actor in his driveway in 2016. The confidential settlement agreement between Victor and Irina Yelchin and Fiat Chrysler was filed earlier this week in Los Angeles Superior Court. Fiat Chrysler said in a statement Thursday that it is "pleased that we've reached an amicable resolution in this matter" and that the car company continues to "extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss." The actor was killed at age 27 when his 2015 Cherokee rolled backward down a driveway of his Los Angeles home, pinning him between a mailbox and a security fence. The Cherokee model was among 1.1 million vehicles recalled about two months earlier when regulators said its gear shifters were confusing drivers, causing the SUVs to roll away unexpectedly and leading to dozens of injuries. Yelchin had dozens of film and television credits that included voices for the Smurfs movies and the Netflix TV show Trollhunters, but is probably best known as Pavel Chekov in the rebooted Star Trek movie franchise.

