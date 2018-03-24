Razorbacks hope big score a catalyst

SEC Gymnastics championships

When 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. today

Where Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis

What The SEC’s eight gymnastics programs compete in two sessions for the conference title, won last year in Jacksonville, Fla. by LSU

Session I 2 p.m. (SECN) No. 11 Arkansas, No. 16 Auburn, No. 18 Georgia, No. 21 Missouri

Session II 6 p.m. (ESPN2) No. 2 LSU, No. 5 Florida, No. 6 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky

Rankings (by Regional Qualifying Scores) No. 2 LSU 197.89, No. 5 Florida 197.365, No. 6 Alabama 197.165, No. 9 Kentucky 196.8, No. 11 Arkansas 196.765, No. 16 Auburn 196.595, No. 18 Georgia 196.47, No. 21 Missouri 196.375

Team rankings

Vault No. 3 Florida 49.415, No. 5 LSU 49.39, No. 6 Alabama 49.275, No. 12 Kentucky 49.17, No. 15 Auburn 49.13, No. 20 Missouri 49.085, No. 21 Georgia 49.075, No. 23 Arkansas 49.055

Uneven bars No. 1 LSU 49.58, No. 3 Florida 49.455, No. 5 Alabama 49.415, No. 6 Arkansas 49.34, No. 12 Kentucky 49.24, No. 15 Georgia 49.215, No. 18 Auburn 49.205, No. 26 Missouri 49.14

Balance beam No. 3 LSU 49.475, No. 5 Florida 49.365, No. 6 Alabama 49.34, No. 9 Kentucky 49.295, No. 10 Arkansas 49.27, No. 12 (tie) Auburn and Georgia 49.2, No. 21 Missouri 49.13

Floor exercise No. 2 LSU 49.54, No. 5 Florida 49.42, No. 10 Kentucky 49.315, No. 11 Alabama 49.3, No. 15 Georgia 49.29, No. 17 Arkansas 49.26, No. 22 Missouri 49.24, No. 24 Auburn 49.215

All around (top 50)

No. 4 Sarah Finnegan (LSU) 39.645, No. 5 Myia Hambrick (LSU) 39.615, No. 9 Alicia Boren (Fla) 39.535, No. 10 Kennedi Edney (LSU) 39.515, No. 13 Mollie Korth (UK) 39.47, No. 18 Alex Hyland (UK) 39.425), No. 20 Rachel Dickson (UGA) 39.42, No. 27 Sydney Snead (UGA) 39.365, No. 35 Sarah Shaffer (Ark) 39.31, No. 44 Jessica Yamzon (Ark) 39.255, No. 49 Aspen Tucker (Mizz) 39.24

Top Arkansas performers (top 100)

Vault No. 18 Braie Speed 9.89, No. 52 Shaffer 9.86, No. 79 Amanda Wellick 9.84

Uneven bars No. 25 Speed 9.895, No. 38 Wellick 9.88, No. 65 Shaffer 9.865, No. 72 Sydney Laird 9.86

Balance beam No. 20 Sophia Carter 9.9, No. 27 Michaela Burton 9.895, No. 64 Yamzon 9.865, No. 96 Wellick 9.84

Floor exercise No. 24 Shaffer 9.905, No. 87 Carter 9.865, No. 100 Yamzon 9.86

Noteworthy

Arkansas improved its regional qualifying score by nearly a full point (0.99) from last season’s 195.775 to this year’s 196.765. … The Razorbacks had a 2-5 record in dual meets in the SEC, with home victories over Georgia (197.175-196.125) and Auburn (196.75-194.875). … Arkansas finished in last place at the 2017 SEC championships in Jacksonville, Fla., the program’s first last-place finish since tying Kentucky in that spot in its inaugural season of 2003.