DRIVETIME MAHATMA: How to report bad driver of state car

Dear Mahatma: Is there a website or a phone number to report state-owned vehicles speeding on the interstate? -- Solid Citizen

Dear Citizen: We are told that reporting misuse of a state vehicle is actually done via a Web page of the Department of Finance & Administration. Scott Hardin, who speaks on behalf of the agency, sent us the link, but it's about 1.2 million characters long. He suggests Googling "report Arkansas state vehicle," which will bring up the page as the first option. Or not. Because it didn't work out that way for us. Technology is a booger.

How about "misuse of Arkansas state vehicle?" Bingo, baby.

A report pops up, and a citizen, solid or otherwise, can put in pertinent information such as date and time and description of the vehicle. Optional personal information of the reporter may also be included. The reporter also may ask for a copy of the agency's response.

Dear Mahatma: I recently drove U.S. 70 from Interstate 30 to Hot Springs to fish with the newspaper's outstanding outdoors editor, Bryan Hendricks, on Lake Ouachita. I'm amazed at the progress the crews have made in one year. But why did the Arkansas Department of Transportation put a traffic light at the intersection of Arkansas 128 and U.S. 70, instead of an overpass? Seems like the light will cause a slowdown on busy traffic days, where an overpass with merging lanes would not. Also, when will the bypass around Hot Springs be completed over to Arkansas 5/7? -- Cane Pole

Dear Cane Pole: Our information comes from David Nilles of ArDot. For those who came in late, the project is to widen 17.8 miles of U.S. 70 between I-30 and Hot Springs. The project started in January 2017 and was budgeted at $78.5 million.

The project is about 70 percent complete and should be done by August.

A traffic study indicated the need for a traffic light at Arkansas 128. An overpass would have required an interchange and been much more expensive.

About the bypass near Fountain Lake: Surveying is done and environmental work is 80 percent complete. Design of the roadway is about half done, and bids are scheduled to be opened in October 2019.

Finally, and most important, Cane Pole, bream will be bedding up soon. Worms and crickets are both exemplary.

It was a couple of weeks ago when we used the expression "scientific rocket." That is, writing this column ain't no scientific rocket.

Several readers hooted, including one who noted The Mahatma his own self was no rocket surgeon. That assessment is indisputable.

The origin of the expression comes, naturally, from a football coach who famously had a case of malapropism. He was heard to say, wisely, that football ain't no scientific rocket.

The quote, uttered many years ago, has stuck with us like glue on a hammer. Or something like that.

Vanity plate seen around town: ROCKYTP.

