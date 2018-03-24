Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 121-372 (32.5 percent)

LEE'S LOCK Mia Mischief in the ninth

BEST BET Ma'am in the third

LONG SHOT Toasting Master in the 10th

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds who have never won two races, claiming $40,000

***CLOUDY CLAUDIA earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a clear debut victory, and she was flattered when the runner-up came back to post a sharp maiden win. AWESOME DAY has shown good early speed in a pair of in-the-money finishes against winners, and she drew a good post for a sprinter with speed. SOPHIE'S ANGEL was a fast-closing second at this condition March 11, and the pace is likely to be fast enough to set up her late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Cloudy Claudia;Santana;Asmussen;9-5

7 Awesome Day;Court;Morse;5-2

2 Sophie's Angel;Prescott;Puhl;9-2

5 Orbelina;Sanjur;Cristel;12-1

4 Wildcat Beauty;Morales;Deville;12-1

1 Beckhem's Beauty;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

6 Grats Road;Gazader;Vance;8-1

2 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

***ALL THE THINGS is a first-time starter with encouraging workouts, and her sire is a high-percentage debut stallion. Trainer Brad Cox excels with young horses. SASSY OLIVIA ANN finished second at this level just two races back, and the beaten post-time favorite appears best of those with experience. ENDLESS BLOOM was a surprise second on a sealed race track March 4, and she does own nine in-the-money finishes.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 All the Things;De La Cruz;Cox;3-1

3 Sassy Olivia Ann;Eramia;Martin;7-2

7 Endless Bloom;Birzer;Ashauer;9-2

9 Dixie Forest;Canchari;Martin;5-1

4 Seaside Surprise;Felix;Nicks;5-1

1 Suzy Jones Burrow;Birzer;Petalino;12-1

6 She's a Queen;Contreras;Milligan;12-1

5 Florida Beauty;Wales;Jayaraman;20-1

10 Frijolilla;Roman;Hornsby;20-1

8 Karat Baby;Bedford;Black;20-1

3 Purse $83,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

****MA'AM has won her past two races by a combined margin of 14 lengths, and high-percentage trainer Brad Cox has her spotted to win again. SOMEDAY SOON has used her speed to her advantage in winning four of 12 races, and she will appreciate a fast track after two subpar wet-track races. DORODANSA lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a tough-luck defeat, and the in-form closer should benefit from a ground-saving trip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Ma'am;De La Cruz;Cox;8-5

4 Someday Soon;Santana;Van Meter;7-2

1 Dorodansa;Cabrera;Gorder;9-2

7 Awesome Gal;Canchari;Lauer;9-2

6 Desert Madam;Vazquez;O'Neill;5-1

2 Girl Power;Laviolette;Von Hemel;12-1

3 Bootsy's Girl;Hill;Jurado;15-1

4 Purse $22,000, 5½ furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**I NEVER GIVE UP showed some talent in her career debut last summer at Del Mar, and she has a series of solid works for her return from a long break. She figures to be stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. BIRDIE MCCURDY has encouraging workouts going back to the fall at Remington, and the unraced filly appears to have drawn into a soft maiden race. LIZA G. has shown early speed in consecutive third-place finishes, and she may prove tough to catch if she improves for new trainer Karl Broberg.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 I Never Give Up;Birzer;O'Neill;5-2

10 Birdie McCurdy;Quinonez;Von Hemel;15-1

4 Liza G.;McMahon;Broberg;7-2

1 Kantastic;Felix;Mason;6-1

9 Good Wishes;Roman;Williamson;8-1

5 Thisone'sforjimmy;Cabrera;Villafranco;5-1

6 Robyns Luckylizard;Eramia;Cates;15-1

3 Sturn Donna;Pompell;Delong;20-1

8 And She Scores;Morales;Pish;10-1

7 Dancingfordiamonds;St Julien;Chleborad;15-1

11 Forest Girl;Wales;Jayaraman;15-1

5 Purse $24,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

**STANZA had to overcome early trouble in a deceptive third-place return from a layoff, and he was claimed by the leading trainer and figures close to the early lead with a clean start. LUV BANDIT is a 15-time winner who is in good form. The veteran has two-turn speed and drew a favorable post position. MOON GATE WARRIOR defeated $8,000 claimers just two races back. He was claimed out of his last race by trainer Norman McKnight, who has been tough to beat with his claimed horses.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Stanza;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

1 Luv Bandit;Gazader;Caldwell;6-1

4 Moon Gate Warrior;Cohen;McKnight;9-2

9 Candy My Boy;Vazquez;Stuart;10-1

5 Point After;Morales;Lauer;7-2

2 Hat of Jacks;Wethey;Dimmett;12-1

3 Indy Awesome;Cabrera;Villafranco;12-1

6 Spider's Alibi;Eramia;Broberg;10-1

8 Future Express;Pompell;Cox;8-1

6 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**ACADEMY BAY is a consistent runner who has won four of nine races at this distance, and he is taking a slight drop in class for sharp connections. GUSKA MON SHOES has won seven races at Oaklawn Park. The strong finisher owns competitive Beyer figures and may run these down if he forgets that he is a state-bred. SUCCESS RATE has the speed and class to win at this level, and the Arizona shipper represents a stable trying to win a training title.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Academy Bay;Eramia;Broberg;7-2

5 Guska Mon Shoes;Cabrera;Villafranco;15-1

3 Success Rate;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

10 Star's Valentino;Birzer;Petalino;5-1

2 Fleet Gold Digger;Sanjur;Contreras;8-1

8 Only Liquor;Felix;Mason;8-1

9 Forge Ahead Franki;Hill;Catalano;9-2

7 Suspect a Storm;Canchari;Martin;15-1

1 Vacanza;Santana;Cox;15-1

6 Misterbulltoyou;McMahon;Vance;20-1

7 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

**CITALI has not raced in 13 months, but he appears to hold a talent advantage. He shows good works for a leading stable. TWIRLING CINNAMON won at a higher claiming price last fall at Keeneland, and appears back on the top of his game after a front-running third-place finish against stronger $16,000 claimers. ENDER is cutting back in distance after surrendering a clear lead inside the final furlong at Delta. He is dropping in price and has moved into a winning stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Citali;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

10 Twirling Cinnamon;Cabrera;Ortiz;9-2

11 Ender;Wethey;Young;12-1

9 Alabama Tide;Quinonez;Pish;10-1

13 Roberto Gato;Court;Anderson;5-1

8 Xavier Davey;Morales;Anderson;7-2

1 Tiz Showbiz;De La Cruz;Puhl;15-1

5 Internet Success;Hernandez;Stuart;15-1

12 Mysterious Storm;Gazader;Vance;20-1

2 Oh Oz;Felix;Cristel;6-1

3 Stay Home;Santana;Kordenbrock;15-1

6 Well Mannered;Sanjur;Contreras;20-1

4 Perfect Movement;St Julien;Litfin;20-1

8 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

**BAJAN CASH has been good in three races since claimed by current connections, and he is a strong finisher in a field with several early speed types. CASH BONUS has earned strong Beyer figures in back-to-back victories, and he has better early speed than the top selection. VILLAGEOFVIBANK set a fast pace in a third-place starter allowance finish, and he is in for a claiming price. Trainer Norman McKnight has been spotting horses where they can win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Bajan Cash;De La Cruz;Cox;3-1

9 Cash Bonus;Cabrera;Hartman;7-2

4 Villageofvibank;Santana;McKnight;5-1

10 Cougar Country;McMahon;Villafranco;8-1

3 Catanova;Morales;Stuart;5-1

5 Dos Cuernos;Canchari;Lauer;6-1

1 Stump;St Julien;Whited;15-1

2 Never Give In;Cohen;Diodoro;12-1

7 Edge of Ackworth;Birzer;Anderson;15-1

6 Briar's Gold;Prescott;Haran;20-1

9 The Purple Martin. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds

****MIA MISCHIEF is an exceptionally fast filly who was beaten a neck in the Dixie Belle, and the absence of the winner (Amy's Challenge) should make her very difficult to run down. MSBROOKLYNBRAWLER was unbeaten and untested in two starts as a juvenile, and the Iowa-bred has a series of bullet works for her return and may prove to be this good. SALT BAE won a fast maiden race at Fair Grounds, and she is back on her preferred footing after a front-running two-turn try on turf.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Mia Mischief;Santana;Asmussen;1-1

5 Msbrooklynbrawler;St Julien;Von Hemel;6-1

1 Salt Bae;Cabrera;Flint;7-2

2 Vision of Justice;Canchari;Burchell;10-1

8 Buy Sell Hold;Vazquez;Asmussen;5-1

7 Turbo Shaft;Sanjur;Divito;12-1

3 Criminal Mischief;Contreras;Lukas;20-1

4 Clay's Dialing In;Court;Petalino;30-1

10 Purse $82,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**TOASTING MASTER was a clear winner at this claiming price earlier in the meeting, and he is dropping in class after a second-place sprint tune-up. BOLD PROPHET followed a maiden allowance victory with a troubled third-place allowance finish. He appears improved for new connections and is the one to beat. DIVINE INTERVENTIO finished with energy in a useful sprint race, which followed a freshening. He is back at his best distance and keeps the leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Toasting Master;Hill;Mason;8-1

2 Bold Prophet;De La Cruz;Cox;5-2

10 Divine Interventio;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

12 Storminside;Birzer;Van Berg;6-1

11 Super Derecho;Court;Fires;6-1

14 Extricate;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

5 Bad Student;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

6 Snickerboxer;Cabrera;Villafranco;12-1

4 Franco;Canchari;Porter;20-1

9 Whole Lotta Luck;Loveberry;Milligan;20-1

13 Fusaichi Flame;Pompell;Smith;20-1

3 Strong Yen;Eramia;Moquett;20-1

8 Comic Bird;Wales;Jayaraman;20-1

7 Silver G T O;Sanjur;Contreras;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• The Pick-3 starting in race two seems to have a single in first-timer All the Things. The third race may also have a standout in Ma'am, and the fourth race drew a large field of 11. Spreading out and looking for an upset is the strategy. The late double starts with a deserving favorite in Mia Mischief, and the 10th race does have some intriguing horses and an upset is possible.

Sports on 03/24/2018