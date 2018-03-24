Home / Latest News /
'This is what democracy looks like': Thousands march in Little Rock against gun violence
By Emma Pettit
PHOTO BY POLLY IRUNGU
Made a quick lil video of the #MarchForOurLives in Little Rock (phone died before speeches)#ARNews #MarchForOurLivesAR pic.twitter.com/D3xqbI7EtQ— Emma Pettit (@EmmaJanePettit) March 24, 2018
Thousands of people marched toward the steps of Arkansas’ Capitol building Saturday, brandishing signs against gun violence and chanting, “This is what democracy looks like.”
A police officer at the scene estimated between 3,000 to 3,500 people were participating in the protest, one of many happening across the United States on Saturday.
The demonstrations were set in motion after a mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead in February. Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have reinvigorated a movement to ban military-style firearms and enact stricter regulations on gun purchases.
In Little Rock, 18-year-old speaker Chris Kingsby urged people to register to vote. He called out two of Arkansas' congressional representatives — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep French Hill — and said if they do not support restrictions on firearms, their voters will remember that “at the ballot box.”
“Vote them out! Vote them out!” chanted the crowd.
“Not voting isn’t rebellion. It’s surrender,” said Wylie Greer, a student speaker from Greenbrier High School. Greer said he was one of three students who participated in a nationwide school walkout March 14. He was punished for it, he said, but he plans to do so again in April.
BOLTAR says... March 24, 2018 at 1:04 p.m.
A new generation is stepping up to help the calcified haters shuffle off.
skeptic1 says... March 24, 2018 at 1:19 p.m.
Where have they been, per capita Little Rock's homicide rate rivals Chicago.
BOLTAR says... March 24, 2018 at 1:44 p.m.
They have been children trying to survive in the deadly, gun-crazy environment you describe.
skeptic1 says... March 24, 2018 at 1:56 p.m.
Boltar...maybe if they marched every weekend our feckless police chief and mayor will take notice of the young people being gunned down under their own noses here every week.
RBear says... March 24, 2018 at 1:58 p.m.
Exactly Boltar and they will outlast this generation of gun nuts who have allowed this nation to become the killing fields it has become. Their solution to school gun violence is more guns. They oppose the banning of assault weapons, bump stocks, and a universal background check that would close many loopholes in the current system.
skeptic, if anything you have helped drive the homicide rates up in Little Rock due to your opposition.
