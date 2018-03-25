CARDINALS

Gregerson on DL

JUPITER, Fla. -- St. Louis closer Luke Gregerson will begin the season on the disabled list with a hamstring strain, Manager Mike Matheny said Saturday.

Gregerson injured the hamstring during conditioning drills. He hasn't pitched in a Grapefruit League game since Tuesday, when he struck out two in an inning. There is no announced timetable for his return.

The Cardinals signed Gregerson during the offseason to be their closer. He saved 31 games for Houston in 2015 and 15 more the following season.

Earlier this spring, Gregerson missed time because of oblique tightness. Matheny said he didn't believe the two issues were related.

Without Gregerson, Matheny intends to select his closer on a game-by-game basis based on matchups. Righties Dominic Leone and Bud Norris, along with lefty Tyler Lyons, figure to be in the mix.

RED SOX

Sale hit by liner

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale says he expects to be fine to start on opening day after being hit by a line drive in his final spring training tuneup.

Sale was struck on the left hip Saturday by a liner off the bat of Houston's J.D. Davis in the first inning.

Sale immediately went to the ground, but walked off the field under his own power. The Red Sox called the injury a bruise.

The left-hander later said he was OK and expects to pitch Thursday when the AL East champions open at Tampa Bay. Chris Archer was set to start for the Rays -- on Friday, he was hit by a grounder in the forearm of his pitching arm and had to leave a minor league game.

Sale led the majors with 308 strikeouts last season, going 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA in his first year with Boston.

Catcher gets new deal

Catcher Christian Vazquez and the Red Sox have reached agreement on a new contract that takes him through the 2021 season.

The deal announced Saturday includes a team option for 2022. Media reports said Vazquez, who had been signed for 2018, was assured more than $13 million with the three extra guaranteed years.

The Red Sox have long regarded Vazquez, 27, a ninth-round draft pick in 2008, as their catcher of the future.

Strong behind the plate, he has thrown out 42 percent (42 of 100) of would-be basestealers in 211 major league games. That's the best rate among catchers with at least 200 games in the last 30 years.

Vazquez hit .290 with 5 home runs and 32 RBI last season, starting 85 times at catcher.

TWINS

Vargas returns

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Kennys Vargas has made a quick U-turn and is headed back to the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins reclaimed Vargas off waivers from Cincinnati on Saturday, two days after the Reds plucked him from Minnesota.

Minnesota recently cut Vargas when it ran out of roster space. The 27-year-old batted .253 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 78 games last season for the Twins as a designated hitter and first baseman.

The Twins had a roster spot open up when shortstop Jorge Polanco was suspended 80 games for a drug violation.

Minnesota already has longtime star Joe Mauer and recently signed Logan Morrison to take up slots at first base and DH. Vargas could provide extra depth, provided there's room to keep him in the organization, possibly in the minors.

RANGERS

Coach struck in face

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Texas Rangers minor league coach and former big league slugger Howard Johnson was struck in the face Saturday by a line drive and taken from the dugout on a stretcher.

Johnson was transported to a hospital. There was no report on his condition.

Johnson was hit during a spring training game between Texas and Cleveland. The ball was hit by Erik Gonzalez of the Indians, and play was stopped for about 10 minutes while medical personnel treated Johnson.

This was the last exhibition game for the Rangers this year in Arizona.

Johnson, 57, is the hitting coach at Class AAA Round Rock. He played 14 seasons in the majors and hit 228 home runs.

GIANTS

Bumgarner's surgery

SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner has undergone surgery to have three pins inserted into the broken pinkie on his pitching hand.

Bumgarner had surgery Saturday, and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The 28-year-old ace was injured Friday when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield in a spring training game.

The 2014 World Series MVP missed nearly three months last season with a shoulder injury after a dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

At a glance

MLB Calendar

Thursday Opening day. Active rosters reduced to 25 players.

April 17-18 Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

May 16-17 Owners' meetings, New York.

June 4 Amateur draft starts.

June 15 International amateur signing period closes.

July 2 International amateur signing period opens.

