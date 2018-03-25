Washington news in brief

Cotton in '14 used

data-mining firm

WASHINGTON -- Cambridge Analytica, which has been accused of improperly mining Facebook data, collected nearly $20 million during the 2016 election cycle, including more than $5.9 million from the Donald Trump campaign and more than $5.8 million from the campaign of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

But they also collected nearly $1.6 million during the 2014 election cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, including $20,000 from the Senate campaign of then-U.S. Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

With Cambridge Analytica facing increased scrutiny, CNN and other media outlets have pointed out the company's ties to Cotton.

The expenditure occurred in October 2014.

"At the end of the 2014 campaign, our campaign did a small project with Cambridge Analytica," Cotton's Chief of Staff Doug Coutts said in an email. "Their work had little effect on the campaign and we have had no relationship with them since then."

The Democratic Party of Arkansas quickly condemned Cotton for his ties to the company and for voting to roll back President Barack Obama-era Federal Communications Commission rules that Democrats said would protect online privacy.

"Then-candidate Cotton's $20,000 payment to Cambridge Analytica combined with Sen. Cotton's vote last year to allow internet service providers to sell user data without their permission shows not only Cotton's disinterest in stopping companies from violating his constituents' privacy, but his enabling of the very system that profits from it."

Cotton had argued that the FCC rule improperly created one set of rules for companies, such as Google and Facebook, while creating another set of rules for other companies.

Child education

talked up in D.C.

Angie Albright of Fayetteville lobbied on Capitol Hill last week, urging lawmakers to provide funding for early childhood education and other programs that benefit mothers and small children.

"This is something Arkansans care about," said Albright, who serves as director of the Clinton House Museum.

More than 200 people from across the country participated in the Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit.

Organizers stressed "just how crucial those first five years of life are for children," she said. "The research on this is pretty staggering and profound. When children get quality child care and quality education before the age of 5, they are so much less likely to commit violent crimes, less likely to get into drugs, more likely to go to college and that kind of thing."

Participants also encouraged lawmakers to continue funding for international maternal and child health programs.

"Both of these issues have wide, bipartisan support," she added.

Westerman lauds

pregnancy center

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman gave a speech this month praising Change Point Pregnancy Center in Hot Springs.

The nonprofit organization, which was launched in 1988, "has saved the lives of 2,821 babies by offering and advocating for alternatives to abortion," the Republican from Hot Springs said.

Westerman said the center's supporters "invest significant time and energy in our posterity, making a positive difference for our future."

"I know firsthand the quality of these volunteers because my own mother was one of them in the early years of the crisis pregnancy when it was just getting off the ground," he added.

Some of the organization's supporters use baby bottles as makeshift piggy banks, filling them with loose change and then donating the money to the center, he noted.

Change Point provides free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, while also offering diapers and infant formula for those enrolled in its parenting classes.

Cotton joins Navy

exercise in Arctic

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton spent some time on a submarine this month, traveling through the freezing waters of Alaska.

"The Navy conducts what they call the Ice Exercise, or ICEX, every two years," he said. "The secretary of the Navy invited me to go."

The Republican from Dardanelle traveled aboard the USS Connecticut.

It's a chance "to learn more about operating under the Arctic ice and Arctic warfare, also how to surface, when necessary, through the Arctic ice," he said.

Cotton said he was impressed with the servicemen he encountered.

"The young sailors and their officers on the submarine are extremely proficient. You know, they're running a nuclear reactor in addition to the sonar systems and the torpedo missile systems," he said. "I have great confidence that if necessary they'll be prepared to fight at the Arctic just like they are anywhere else."

Planning to visit the nation's capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (202) 662-7690 or flockwood@arkansasonline.com. Want the latest from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Washington bureau? It's available on Twitter, @LockwoodFrank.

Metro on 03/25/2018