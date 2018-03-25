• President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey referred to a group of Bogazici University students as "terrorist youth" after they carried anti-war banners and chanted slogans such as "the palace wants war, people want peace" at a counterprotest against the country's cross-border operation in Syria.

• Jonathan Foster and his wife, Grace, a Pennsylvania couple who called their 2-year-old daughter's death from pneumonia "God's will," were convicted of involuntary manslaughter for declining for religious reasons to seek medical care for the child.

• Anita Hummer, a council member in Elizabeth City, N.C., cited present-day "troubled times" for the U.S. and Russia in explaining the City Council's decision to reject the construction of a monument, sought by Russia's Defense Ministry, to Soviet aviators who worked with U.S. soldiers in the area during World War II.

• Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton, 37, was arrested after he tried to destroy the golden arches at a McDonald's restaurant in Sutherlin, Ore., because workers there refused to make him 30 double cheeseburgers, according to police.

• Robert Gray Jr., who ignored authorities' warnings not to fly, told a federal investigator that he had no feeling on his right side and blamed his prosthetic leg for his 2017 plane crash in Suffolk, Va., was sentenced to two weeks in jail for flying without a license.

• Aracely Meza, a Dallas-area pastor, was sentenced to 99 years in prison after Benjamin Aparicio starved to death because Meza believed the 2-year-old had a demon in him and that fasting would save him.

• Father Jesus, who says he changed his name after a revelation that he embodies the spirit of Jesus Christ, won't get to see his church, "Saints of the Most High," built in Gulfport, Miss., after planning commissioners denied his proposed 12-foot-by-24-foot building over code compliance concerns.

• Iesha Harvey of Columbus, Ohio, has asked whoever broke into her home to return an urn that contains the ashes of her stillborn daughter, saying the ashes are the most important thing to her since she lost the baby in 2013.

• Frank Nichols, police chief in Starkville, Miss., said his officers will stop following an "unwritten rule" that gives law enforcement officers breaks not offered to civilians suspected of driving under the influence.

A Section on 03/25/2018