National League Central preview capsules

Chicago Cubs

2017 92-70, first place, lost to Dodgers in NLCS

MANAGER Joe Maddon (fourth season)

HE'S HERE RHP Yu Darvish, RHP Brandon Morrow, RHP Tyler Chatwood, RHP Steve Cishek, LHP Drew Smyly, C Chris Gimenez

HE'S OUTTA HERE RHP Wade Davis, C Alex Avila, C Rene Rivera, RHP Jake Arrieta, RHP John Lackey

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

CF;Ian Happ;.253;24;68

3B;Kris Bryant;.295;29;73

1B;Anthony Rizzo;.273;32;109

C;Willson Contreras;.276;21;74

LF;Kyle Schwarber;.211;30;59

SS;Addison Russell;.239;12;43

RF;Jason Heyward;.259;11;59

2B;Javier Baez;.273;23;75

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

LH Jon Lester;13-8;4.33;180

RH Kyle Hendricks;7-5;3.03;123

RH Yu Darvish;10-12;3.86;209

LH Jose Quintana;11-11;4.15;207

RH Tyler Chatwood;8-15;4.69;120

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Brandon Morrow;6-0;2.06;2

OUTLOOK World Series or bust. The acquisition of Darvish, who finalized a $126 million, six-year contract in February, gives Chicago a strong rotation, and the lineup is young, deep and dangerous. A franchise-record six players (Rizzo, Schwarber, Bryant, Happ, Baez and Contreras) belted at least 20 home runs last year, including a major league-record five in an age 25 or younger season. Chicago also scored more than 800 runs in consecutive seasons for the first time since the team surpassed that mark for three consecutive years from 1929-1931. The Cubs have made it to the NL Championship Series for three consecutive seasons, winning it all in 2016 to end a 108-year drought, and there's no reason to think they won't be in the mix for another title this year.

Milwaukee Brewers

2017 86-76, second place

MANAGER Craig Counsell (fourth season)

HE'S HERE OF Lorenzo Cain, OF Christian Yelich, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, RHP Yovani Gallardo, LHP Boone Logan, RHP Matt Albers

HE'S OUTTA HERE 2B Neil Walker, OF Lewis Brinson, RHP Matt Garza, RHP Wily Peralta, RHP Carlos Torres, RHP Jared Hughes, RHP Anthony Swarzak

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

CF;Lorenzo Cain;.300;15;49

RF;Christian Yelich;.282;18;81

LF;Ryan Braun;.268;17;52

3B;Travis Shaw;.273;31;101

1B;Erick Thames;.247;31;63

C;Manny Pina;.279;9;43

SS;Orlando Arcia;.277;15;53

2B;Jonathan Villar;.241;11;40

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Chase Anderson;12-4;2.74;133

RH Zach Davies;17-9;3.90;124

RH Jhoulys Chacin;13-10;3.89;153

LH Wade Miley;8-15;5.61;142

LH Brent Suter;3-2;3.42;64

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Corey Knebel;1-4;1.78;39

OUTLOOK Expectations are up after the Brewers finished one game out of the playoffs in what was supposed to be the second full season of a rebuild. Instead of signing a high-priced starter, General Manager David Stearns added Cain and Yelich as the team's key offseason acquisitions. The new outfielders are former Gold Glove winners who can help out the pitching staff by cutting down on extra-base hits at Miller Park. The rotation should be bolstered later in the season by the return of right-hander Jimmy Nelson, who is recovering from right shoulder surgery in September after getting hurt while diving back to first while running the bases. Whether the Brewers repeat their 2017 success and challenge the Cubs in the NL Central could come down to starting pitching. A trade drawing from the team's outfield depth might help during the season.

St. Louis Cardinals

2017 83-79, third place

MANAGER Mike Matheny (seventh season)

HE'S HERE LF Marcell Ozuna, RHP Miles Mikolas, RHP Luke Gregerson, RHP Bud Norris, INF-OF Yairo Munoz

HE'S OUTTA HERE RHP Lance Lynn, OF Stephen Piscotty, OF Randal Grichuk, RHP Seung-hwan Oh, RHP Juan Nicasio, SS Aledmys Diaz, RHP Trevor Rosenthal

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

RF;Dexter Fowler;.264;18;64

CF;Tommy Pham;.306;23;73

1B;Matt Carpenter;.241;23;69

LF;Marcell Ozuna;.312;37;124

3B;Jedd Gyorko;.272;20;67

C;Yadier Molina;.273;18;82

SS;Paul DeJong;.285;25;65

2B;Kolten Wong;.285;4;42

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Carlos Martinez;12-11;3.64;217

RH Michael Wacha;12-9;4.13;158

RH Adam Wainwright;12-5;5.11;96

RH Luke Weaver;7-2;3.88;72

RH Miles Mikolas;14-8;2.25;187*

*With Yomiuri Giants in Japan

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Luke Gregerson;2-3;4.57;1

OUTLOOK The Cardinals have had one losing season since the start of the century, but they are facing immense pressure from fans after finishing behind the Cubs and Brewers in 2017. St. Louis missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year, the first time that's happened since 2007-2008. For the Cardinals to snap that postseason "drought," they'll need bounce-back seasons from several players -- including a healthy Wainwright on the mound and Carpenter at the plate. Few expect the Cardinals to cede the NL Central title to Chicago for a third consecutive year without putting up a fight, but St. Louis will need Ozuna and Pham to produce as expected. If they do, and the Cardinals can bring along their reworked pitching staff, the potential for a return to the playoffs is there.

Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 75-87, fourth place

MANAGER Clint Hurdle (seventh season)

HE'S HERE OF Corey Dickerson, LHP Kyle Crick, RHP Joe Musgrove, RHP Michael Feliz, 3B Colin Moran

HE'S OUTTA HERE CF Andrew McCutchen, RHP Gerrit Cole, RHP Daniel Hudson, C Chris Stewart, 1B John Jaso, RHP Joaquin Benoit

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

2B;Josh Harrison;.272;16;47

LF;Corey Dickerson;.282;27;62

CF;Starling Marte;.275;7;31

1B;Josh Bell;.255;26;90

RF;Gregory Polanco;.251;11;35

3B;David Freese;.263;10;52

C;Francisco Cervelli;.249;5;31

SS;Jordy Mercer;.255;14;58

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Ivan Nova;11-14;4.14;131

RH Jameson Taillon;8-7;4.44;125

RH Chad Kuhl;8-11;4.35;142

RH Trevor Williams;7-9;4.07;117

RH Joe Musgrove;7-8;4.77;98

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

LH Felipe Rivero;5-3;1.67;21

OUTLOOK General Manager Neal Huntington insists the Pirates are not rebuilding, but it certainly looks that way after they flipped franchise cornerstones McCutchen and Cole for less expensive and less proven talent. The Pirates did nothing in free agency, though they were able to grab Dickerson -- an All-Star for Tampa Bay last season -- in February. Dickerson's arrival gives Pittsburgh some stability in the outfield, but the Pirates still have some serious power issues outside of Bell, who finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Pittsburgh finished 29th in the majors in home runs in 2017, and while McCutchen and Dickerson's numbers are comparable, the rest of the lineup isn't exactly imposing. If Marte can put his suspension-marred 2017 behind him, if Polanco and his hamstrings can stay healthy, if Moran proves he can do more than spell Freese at third, and if Taillon, Kuhl and Williams all improve, Pittsburgh could be competitive. That's a lot of "ifs," probably a few too many.

Cincinnati Reds

2017 68-94, fifth place

MANAGER Bryan Price (fifth season)

HE'S HERE RHP Jared Hughes, RHP David Hernandez

HE'S OUTTA HERE SS Zack Cozart, RHP Bronson Arroyo, RHP Tim Adleman

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

CF;Billy Hamilton;.247;4;38

3B;Eugenio Suarez;.260;26;82

1B;Joey Votto;.320;36;100

2B;Scooter Gennett;.295;27;97

RF;Scott Schebler;.233;30;67

LF;Adam Duvall;.249;31;99

SS;Jose Peraza;.259;5;37

C;Tucker Barnhart;.270;7;44

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Homer Bailey;6-9;6.43;67

LH Brandon Finnegan;1-1;4.15;16

RH Luis Castillo;3-7;3.12;98

RH Tyler Mahle;1-2;2.70;14

RH Sal Romano;5-8;4.45;73

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Raisel Iglesias;3-3;2.49;28

OUTLOOK The Reds launched into a major rebuild in 2015 and have lost at least 90 games for three consecutive seasons while finishing last in the NL Central all three years. They locked up Suarez through 2024 with a $66 million contract during spring training -- their first significant deal during the rebuild -- but are still at least a year away from looking for an upgrade through free agency. The everyday lineup will score enough runs to keep games competitive, but pitching is the sore point again. It would be considered a breakthrough simply to move out of last place.

