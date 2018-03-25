National League West preview capsules

Los Angeles Dodgers

2017 104-58, first place, lost to Houston in World Series

MANAGER Dave Roberts (third season)

HE'S HERE OF Matt Kemp, RHP Tom Koehler, LHP Scott Alexander, LHP Henry Owens

HE'S OUTTA HERE 1B Adrian Gonzalez, RHP Yu Darvish, RHP Brandon Morrow, RHP Brandon McCarthy, LHP Tony Watson, LHP Luis Avilan, LHP Scott Kazmir, LHP Adam Liberatore, OF Andre Ethier, INF Charlie Culberson, OF Curtis Granderson, LHP Grant Dayton, OF Franklin Gutierrez, RHP Josh Ravin

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

CF;Chris Taylor;.288;21;72

SS;Corey Seager;.295;22;77

3B;Justin Turner;.322;21;71

1B;Cody Bellinger;.267;39;97

RF;Yasiel Puig;.263;28;74

LF;Matt Kemp;.276;19;64

C;Yasmani Grandal;.247;22;58

2B;Chase Utley;.236;8;34

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

LH Clayton Kershaw;18-4;2.31;202

LH Alex Wood;16-3;2.72;151

RH Kenta Maeda;13-6;4.22;140

LH Rich Hill;12-8;3.32;166

LH Hyun-Jin Ryu;5-9;3.77;116

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Kenley Jansen;5-0;1.32;41

OUTLOOK The Dodgers are favorites to win a sixth consecutive NL West title with a roster that returns mostly intact. They lost the World Series to Houston in seven games, extending the franchise's drought to 30 years without a championship. Los Angeles had a quiet offseason, other than shedding the contracts of Gonzalez, Kazmir and McCarthy in an effort to lower payroll. The move brings the team under the luxury tax for the first time since 2012, which figures to pay off next winter when a highly anticipated group of big-name free agents becomes available. Kemp has been a surprise in his return to the club. He was acquired from Atlanta as part of the Dodgers' salary dump and figured to be traded. However, he has been a solid performer in spring training. Kershaw anchors the rotation, and Jansen is one of the best closers in the game. A multitude of veterans will be vying for playing time as a result of the team's heavy use of platoons and matchup-driven lineups. Turner suffered a wrist injury late in spring training and will miss the early portion of the season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

2017 93-69, second place, wild card, lost to Dodgers in NLDS

MANAGER Torey Lovullo (second season)

HE'S HERE OF Steven Souza Jr., OF Jarrod Dyson, C Alex Avila, RHP Yoshihisa Hirano, RHP Brad Boxberger

HE'S OUTTA HERE OF J.D. Martinez, 2B Brandon Drury, C Chris Iannetta, RHP Fernando Rodney

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

LF;David Peralta;.293;14;57

CF;A.J. Pollock;.266;14;49

1B;Paul Goldschmidt;.297;36;120

3B;Jake Lamb;.248;30;105

RF;Steven Souza Jr.;.239;30;78

2B;Ketel Marte;.260;5;18

SS;Nick Ahmed;.261;6;21

C;Jeff Mathis;.215;2;11

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

LH Robbie Ray;15-5;2.89;218

RH Taijuan Walker;9-9;3.49;146

RH Zack Greinke;17-7;3.20;215

LH Patrick Corbin;14-13;4.03;178

RH Zack Godley;8-9;3.37;165

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Archie Bradley;3-3;1.73;1

OUTLOOK With all five starters back and nearly every position player returning, the Diamondbacks expect to be in the thick of things in the NL West after their big turnaround season under Lovullo, the NL Manager of the Year. The loss of Martinez hurts the offense but the acquisition of Souza -- who will begin the season on the disabled list -- and signing of Dyson should help. In addition, several players who missed much or most of last season with injuries are back, including Ahmed and utilityman Chris Owings. Greinke's initial start was pushed back a few days after he experienced tightness in his groin during a spring training outing, but it's not expected to be serious. Ray hopes to improve on his breakout season, giving the team a solid 1-2 pitching punch. The lineup could use a return to form at the plate for Pollock, who struggled a bit after missing nearly all of 2016 due to injury. Marte figures to get plenty of time at second base and some at shortstop. Owings and Daniel Descalso can play pretty much every infield spot as well as the outfield.

Colorado Rockies

2017 87-75, third place, lost to Arizona in wild-card game

MANAGER Bud Black (second season)

HE'S HERE RHP Wade Davis, RHP Bryan Shaw, C Chris Iannetta

HE'S OUTTA HERE RHP Greg Holland, RHP Tyler Chatwood, C Jonathan Lucroy, 1B Mark Reynolds, RHP Pat Neshek, INF Alexi Amarista, C Ryan Hanigan

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

CF;Charlie Blackmon;.331;37;104

2B;DJ LeMahieu;.310;8;64

RF;Carlos Gonzalez;.262;14;57

3B;Nolan Arenado;.309;37;130

LF;Gerardo Parra;.309;10;71

SS;Trevor Story;.239;24;82

1B;Ian Desmond;.274;7;40

C;Chris Iannetta;.254;17;43

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Jon Gray;10-4;3.67;112

LH Tyler Anderson;6-6;4.81;81

RH German Marquez;11-7;4.39;147

RH Chad Bettis;2-4;5.05;30

LH Kyle Freeland;11-11;4.10;107

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Wade Davis;4-2;2.30;32

OUTLOOK The Rockies enhanced their bullpen in an effort to earn back-to-back postseason berths for the first time in franchise history. They signed Davis ($52 million for three years) and Shaw ($27 million for three years) and brought back LHP Jake McGee ($27 million for three years). The lineup benefits from hitter-friendly Coors Field and features plenty of firepower, especially with the return of Gonzalez on a one-year deal. Arenado is one of the best hitters and fielders in the game, and Blackmon led the league in several offensive categories. They ran 4-5 in NL MVP voting. Colorado is hoping for bounce-back years from Story and Desmond.

San Diego Padres

2017 71-91, fourth place

MANAGER Andy Green (third season)

HE'S HERE 1B Eric Hosmer, 3B Chase Headley, SS Freddy Galvis, RHP Tyson Ross, RHP Bryan Mitchell, RHP Kazuhisa Makita

HE'S OUTTA HERE RHP Jhoulys Chacin, INF Yangervis Solarte, LHP Travis Wood, SS Erick Aybar, SS Jose Rondon

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

CF;Manuel Margot;.263;13;39

1B;Eric Hosmer;.318;25;94

RF;Wil Myers;.243;30;74

LF;Jose Pirela;.288;10;40

3B;Chase Headley;.273;12;61

2B;Carlos Asuaje;.270;4;21

SS;Freddy Galvis;.255;12;61

C;Austin Hedges;.214;18;55

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

LH Clayton Richard;8-15;4.79;151

RH Bryan Mitchell;1-1;5.79;17

RH Dinelson Lamet;7-8;4.57;139

RH Luis Perdomo;8-11;4.67;118

RH Tyson Ross;3-3;7.71;36

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

LH Brad Hand;3-4;2.16;21

OUTLOOK The Padres should be more fun to watch this season with the additions of Hosmer and Galvis, but they're still not expected to contend for another year or two. There are some other interesting players on the team, including Pirela, who can play left field or second base, and Christian Villanueva, a versatile infielder who has pop in his bat. Myers moves back to the outfield to make room for Hosmer at first base, and Renfroe is expected to platoon with Pirela in left. Renfroe set a Padres rookie record with 26 home runs last year despite being sent down to Class AAA for a month.

San Francisco Giants

2017 64-98, fifth place

MANAGER Bruce Bochy (12th season)

HE'S HERE 3B Evan Longoria, OF Andrew McCutchen, OF Austin Jackson, LHP Tony Watson, OF Steven Duggar, OF Gregor Blanco, LHP Derek Holland

HE'S OUTTA HERE OF Denard Span, LHP Matt Moore, RHP Matt Cain, SS Christian Arroyo, OF Michael Morse

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

2B;Joe Panik;.288;10;53

1B;Brandon Belt;.241;18;51

RF;Andrew McCutchen;.279;28;88

C;Buster Posey;.320;12;67

3B;Evan Longoria;.261;20;86

SS;Brandon Crawford;.253;14;77

LF;Hunter Pence;.260;13;67

CF;Austin Jackson;.318;7;35

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

LH Madison Bumgarner;4-9;3.32;101

RH Johnny Cueto;8-8;4.52;136

RH Jeff Samardzija;9-15;4.42;205

RH Chris Stratton;4-4;3.68;51

LH Ty Blach;8-12;4.78;73

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Mark Melancon;1-2;4.50;11

OUTLOOK The Giants are coming off their first last-place finish in a decade and their worst season overall since 1985. The talent level was upgraded significantly with trades for Longoria and McCutchen. Those two former All-Stars might be on the downside of their careers -- both are in their 30s -- but they still should add some pop to a lineup that finished last in the majors in home runs, 29th in runs and 29th in on-base percentage. They should also improve a defense that was spotty at best last season, when nothing went right. Getting a healthy season out of Bumgarner is crucial after he was injured in a dirt bike accident last April, but Friday he was hit by a line drive on his pitching hand and will miss the first two months of the season. Cueto is a quality No. 2 starter if he can avoid the blisters that plagued him last year. Samardzija is very durable, but the rest of the rotation isn't nearly as strong. The Giants will also need to adjust to a new coaching staff, with Curt Young replacing longtime pitching coach Dave Righetti, and Alonzo Powell taking over as hitting coach after Hensley Meulens moved to bench coach.

Sports on 03/25/2018