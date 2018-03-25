UCA secures title shot at home

CONWAY -- The Sugar Bears are headed to their first championship game.

Chants of U-C-A accompanied the final buzzer of the University of Central Arkansas' 65-56 victory over Nevada on Saturday night in the Women's Basketball Invitational semifinals at the Farris Center, where the Sugar Bears will host Yale on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the title match.

"I'm excited to get in front of the crowd we have," said UCA senior forward Taylor Baudoin, who led the game with 24 points, "to be able to play a championship game in Conway."

UCA fell short of a third consecutive NCAA Tournament berth when it lost 70-60 to Stephen F. Austin in the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals, but senior center Kierra Jordan said picking up the program's first Division I nonconference postseason tournament victories has been a solid consolation.

"We didn't get that championship game," said Jordan, who had 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds. "So this game, we just felt like as seniors, it's something we can do special for this program that nobody's ever done."

UCA (24-9) led Nevada (19-16) most of the game, outrebounding a taller Wolf Pack team 31-26 (11-10 on offensive rebounds).

Sixth-year UCA Coach Sandra Rushing said Friday that Nevada found its strength in 6-3 junior forward Terae Briggs and 6-2 senior forward Teige Zeller. The 5-11 Baudoin and 6-1 Jordan were Rushing's combatants against the duo.

"We had to control the boards," Rushing said.

Jordan altered Zeller's hook shot in the opening minutes of the game, which Baudoin rebounded. On the opposite end, Jordan tossed a pass to a streaking Baudoin for a layup that started a 6-0 Sugar Bears run to give UCA a 12-4 lead with 4:19 left in the first period. Nevada missed four consecutive shots during that stretch.

The Wolf Pack caught up with UCA on offensive rebounds and turnovers by the Sugar Bears.

Senior guard Halie Bergman stole the ball from Jordan, which led to a Zeller layup that began Nevada's own 6-0 run.

After UCA twice mishandled defensive rebounds that went out of bounds, Briggs made a layup to tie the game at 16-16 with 7:51 left in the second period. Rushing called a timeout.

At that point, Nevada had five offensive rebounds and was outscoring UCA 8-2 in second-chance points.

The teams kept pace with one another until Baudoin made two consecutive shots, one in the middle of the paint, to give the Sugar Bears a 25-20 lead with 2:53 left in the half.

UCA junior guard Kamry Orr began to attack the Nevada paint, getting fouled on three layup attempts. She and Jordan each made four free throws by halftime, and Orr's free throw with 39 seconds left in the first half gave UCA a 27-24 lead.

Nevada earned its first lead of the game with a 6-0 run to start the second half. The run was built off of three consecutive UCA turnovers, including a steal by senior guard T Moe that led to an offensive rebound and putback layup by Zeller to go up 30-27 with 7:55 left in the third.

UCA regained the lead with 3 three-pointers, two by junior guard Antonija Bozic and one by Baudoin.

Bozic's second three from the right wing gave the Sugar Bears a 40-35 lead with 5:19 left in the third.

After two consecutive Nevada travels, Orr flipped a pass to Jordan, who scored a layup from the left block to give UCA its largest lead at 48-39 with 1:22 left in the third period.

Nevada could not overcome the margin.

"We said, 'We just need to give ourselves a chance,' " said Bozic, who finished with 10 points. "We finally got that little bit of a lead to separate ourselves, and that gave us a good chance to win it."

Nevada began to intentionally foul down 60-56 with 1:05 left. Baudoin and Bozic combined to make five free throws to set the final score.

UCA had hosted one WBI game before this season, when the Sugar Bears lost 58-54 to Alabama-Birmingham in the first round in 2011.

As the team with the highest RPI (123rd) in the WBI Tournament this season, UCA had the option to pay to host any game it played.

The first two rounds cost $10,000 each to host, UCA said, and the semifinal and championship games each cost $12,000.

