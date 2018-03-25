Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, March 25, 2018, 3:14 a.m.

Trucks postponed, to resume today

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:45 a.m.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — NASCAR postponed the Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway after rain stalled Saturday’s event after 23 laps.

The race will resume this evening after the Monster Energy Cup Series race. Should weather not disrupt today’s activities, the race would resume about 7 p.m.

Ben Rhodes started from the pole and led every lap until Mike Senica brought out a caution 15 laps into the race. It then began to rain and the race never resumed. NASCAR stopped trucks on pit road after the 23rd lap.

Rhodes will be the race leader when the event resumes.

