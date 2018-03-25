Van Horn suffers largest SEC defeat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn was proud of the edge the Razorbacks showed in their series-opening victory at Florida on Friday night.

Less than 24 hours later, the No. 4 Hogs had a very different outcome in a 17-2 loss to the No. 2 Gators on Saturday afternoon before 4,815 at McKethan Stadium.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (17-6, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first conference loss of the season and its most lopsided loss ever in an SEC game during Van Horn's 16 seasons. It also was the most lopsided loss for the Razorbacks in an SEC game since losing 27-6 to LSU in 1998.

"We got off to a bad start on the mound, and it kind of carried over," Van Horn said. "Before we knew it, we were down 4-0, and against a good team, it just snowballed after that. They were hitting balls that we dropping in. We were walking people."

Arkansas sophomore right-handed starter Isaiah Campbell, who entered the game with a 1.73 ERA, allowed 6 runs (5 earned) on 4 hits and walked 4 in 1-plus innings pitched to take the loss. Campbell (2-3) surrendered a first-inning grand slam to Florida third baseman Jonathan India and never recovered.

"It's kind of what we've seen from him this year," Van Horn said. "So far ... we're not sure what we're going to get."

Florida (20-5, 3-2 SEC) set the tone early. Campbell loaded the bases by walking the first two batters he faced, then allowing a bloop single to Florida right fielder Wil Dalton. After striking out Florida cleanup hitter JJ Schwarz, Campbell delivered an outside fastball that India took the other way over the right-field fence to put the Gators up 4-0 in the bottom of the first.

"We came out with tremendous focus today after a tough loss," Florida Coach Kevin O'Sullivan said.

It didn't get much better for Campbell in the second inning. Florida center fielder Nick Horvath led off with a single, then second baseman Deacon Liput laced a single to right-center field. With Horvath racing for third, Arkansas center fielder Dominic Fletcher skipped a throw past third baseman Casey Martin and Campbell, who was backing up on the play. Horvath scored to put the Gators up 5-0. After walking the next batter, Nelson Maldonado, Campbell was pulled. Of his 44 pitches, only 23 were for strikes.

"He was all over the place," Van Horn said. "He couldn't throw strikes. That was the disappointing thing. He just got behind in the count, walking people and then gave up the big home run. We were scrambling after that."

Florida broke the game open by scoring six runs while batting around in the third inning against sophomore reliever Jacob Kostyshock. The big hits included an RBI single by left fielder Austin Langworthy, an RBI double by first baseman Keenan Bell, and a two-RBI single by Liput. The final two runs scored when freshman left fielder Heston Kjerstad charged a double down the left-field line by Dalton and allowed the ball to roll under his glove. Both Liput and Dalton scored on the two-base error, putting the Gators up 12-0.

"The bad throw from center field, the shortstop should have cut it, the third baseman should have told him to cut it, and the ball should have been thrown to second base and got the runner who was coming," Van Horn said. "That would have changed that inning a lot. The other one, Kjerstad came in on a ball and it just ran up his arm. It was an aggressive error."

Arkansas scored its lone two runs on catcher Grant Koch's fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth that cut Florida's lead to 12-2. Florida junior right-hander Jackson Kowar (4-1) allowed two runs in six innings to earn the victory.

Van Horn said junior left-hander Kacey Murphy (3-0, 1.69 ERA) will start the rubber game of the series today against Florida sophomore right-hander Tyler Dyson (4-1, 1.48 ERA). The game will start at 11 a.m. and air on the SEC Network.

Last season, Murphy pitched seven shutout innings against the Gators in the SEC Tournament.

"He has a lot of experience, and win or lose he gives us a great approach out there," Van Horn said.

