PAPER TRAILS: North Little Rock firm fixes Bon Jovi drummer's pants; Arkansan to be on Golf Channel series

STITCH FIX: Rock stars are known for wearing tight pants.

But, before last Tuesday night's concert at Verizon Arena, Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres' pants were too snug and needed adjusting. After an online search Monday, the band's wardrobe stylist, Dawn Jeronowitz, turned to Sew Perfect, the North Little Rock alterations business of mother-daughter team Margaret and Sheila Grubbs.

Sheila says, "I told my mom, because of course she doesn't know who these people are, 'Mom, this is the concert I'm going to!'"

And Jeronowitz offered to upgrade Sheila's seats for her help.

Torres had two pairs of replica jeans patterned after his original gig jeans, Sheila says, only the replicas "didn't fit in the waist because the tailor didn't allow the band to stretch. And we all know we need stretch in our waist!" (Ahem, yes we do. Personally. Sew Perfect has fixed many a waistband for this columnist.)

The assistant who retrieved the mended jeans the next day delivered excellent tickets, as well as drumsticks and guitar picks.

It's not the Sew Perfect duo's only brush with fame. They altered clothes for stars of God's Not Dead 2 and sewed banners for God's Not Dead 3.

They are becoming the area's tailor to the stars -- or so it "seams."

PAR STAR: Golf is what led Christina Lecuyer of Canada to Arkansas.

And now it's "putting" her on TV. Again.

Recruited by the University of Central Arkansas in 2003 ("I didn't know where Arkansas was on a map"), she played college golf for four years, becoming a two-time All-American before going pro. She'd get a break, appearing on the Golf Channel series The Big Break in 2009 and 2011.

"That kind of sprung my career a little bit, " she says. "Now what I do is corporate and charity golf hospitality. Companies hire me to play golf with clients, raise money for charities, emcee events."

And now the 35-year-old will have another swing on Golf Channel in Shotmakers, which premieres at 8 p.m. April 9. As the network describes it: "Surrounded by the Topgolf experience in Las Vegas, nine co-ed teams of two will pair up in head-to-head competitions ... all while facing intense pressure and strategic decision-making."

Lecuyer still calls Conway home: "I've been here for, gosh, 16 years now. I live on Centennial Valley (Country Club's) golf course. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon."

She plans to be here "fore!" a long time.

CONWAY HOORAY: And speaking of Conway, Kiplinger.com recently ranked the city No. 2 in its "10 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In 2018," noting the cost of living is 21.8 percent below the U.S. average.

Jonesboro, with a cost of living 15.5 percent below the U.S. average, was ranked No. 8.

We say meet Conway and Jonesboro friends for a celebratory brunch. Then give them the bill.

