Monday, March 26, 2018, 9:41 a.m.

3 Arkansas residents die from crashes over 2 days

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Three people were killed in highway crashes in Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

A 30-year-old Stuttgart woman was killed at 7:37 p.m. Friday on U.S. 79 in Jefferson County, according to a state police report. Felicia Curtis was driving her 2017 Hyundai southbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Ford head-on, killing Curtis. The driver of the Ford -- Y.Z. Bradley Jr., 59, of Pine Bluff -- was injured, according to the report.

A 58-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in Avoca, according to a state police report. Don W. Offenbacker of Springdale was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 62 at 2:25 p.m. when a 2004 Nissan turned left in front of him, the report said.

Michael G. Jones, 20, of Nashville died Saturday night in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 278 west of Billings Road near Center Point, according to a state police report. Jones was driving westbound in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup at 8:34 p.m. when the truck ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry for all three crashes, the reports said.

Metro on 03/26/2018

Print Headline: 3 Arkansas residents die from crashes over 2 days

