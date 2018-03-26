In Hot Springs, Babe Ruth's family, fans honor 100th anniversary of 1st 500-foot home run

Babe Ruth's family members, historians and baseball fans honored the 100th anniversary of the slugger hitting Major League Baseball's first 500-foot home run at the inaugural Hot Springs Baseball Weekend on Saturday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Two of Ruth's great-granddaughters — 11-year-old Lexi Stevens and 4-year-old Naddy Stevens — stood near the landmark plate as Bill Jenkinson, a historian and close family friend, retold the story of the hit.

The girls also visited the city's Alligator Farm and saw the plaque marking where Ruth's ball landed over a century ago.

While Lexi Stevens hasn't played baseball herself, she says Ruth has given her inspiration to try.

"When I think how he made his home run it makes me feel like I can do anything," she said.

Her mother, Marie Stevens, said she has enjoyed hearing from historians about the family member she never had the chance to meet.

"I think it says a lot about who he was as a person, he clearly had such a unifying personality just to see everyone here in his honor 100 years later," Marie Stevens said.

Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said the Whittington Park celebration was a major highlight of the baseball events.

"Nothing typifies baseball like Babe Ruth," Arrison said.