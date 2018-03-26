Subscribe Register Login
Monday, March 26, 2018, 1:26 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas inmate seeks stay of execution pending appeal

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.

Don William Davis

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION VIA AP, FILE

Don William Davis


LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas death row inmate with a case pending before the state Supreme Court wants its justices to prevent his execution while he pursues another case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bruce Ward had been set to die last April during a string of executions. He wants the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether he should have been entitled to the use of an independent mental health professional at his trial. The Arkansas Supreme Court said March 1 that Ward never met the minimum threshold for such assistance.

Another inmate slated to die last year, Don Davis, filed similar paperwork last week asking that the March 1 ruling not take effect.

Ward and Jack Greene also say Arkansas' prison director isn't competent to judge their sanity.

Arkansas' attorney general didn't immediately comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas inmate seeks stay of execution pending appeal

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online