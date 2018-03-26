Central Arkansas man accused of severely injuring his 3-month-old son

A central Arkansas man is accused of causing severe injuries to his infant son, authorities said.

Zachary Culp, 27, of Cabot was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday on one count of first-degree domestic battery, according to a Pulaski County sheriff’s office report.

Authorities say they were called to Arkansas Children's Hospital in reference to a 3-month-old boy with multiple fractures on his body. The injuries were listed as "severe."

In an interview, the infant's father told investigators he caused the injuries to the child, the sheriff’s office said.

Culp remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance scheduled for April 24.