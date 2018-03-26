Death of Arkansas woman labeled a homicide

Police in northeast Arkansas are investigating a woman's death as a homicide, according to the release of a preliminary report on her killing.

Around 7:50 p.m. March 17, authorities were summoned to a residence on Gilbert Street in Jonesboro where the body of a woman was found, according to a news release.

Inside officers found 37-year-old Shonda Gonzalez unresponsive, the Jonesboro Police Department said.

No signs of forced entry were found at the home, according to authorities, and the circumstances of her death were not immediately clear.

Initially, investigators suspected that a medical condition led to her death, police said.

Gonzalez's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. A preliminary report concluded Tuesday that her death was the result of a homicide.

