After 70 years in business, designer clothing shop in Arkansas to close; Hillary Clinton, Jerry Van Dyke among clientele

A designer fashion shop in south Arkansas that drew wealthy clientele and national acclaim will close at the end of the month after 70 years in business, the Magnolia Banner-News reported.

Lois Gean Kelly reportedly opened Lois Gean's in downtown Magnolia in 1948 . Since then, shoppers have included Hillary Clinton and actor Jerry Van Dyke and his wife, according to the newspaper.

Kelly died in 2003. Kathy Gean, owner and operator of the store for the last 15 years, told the Banner-News that a combination of slow recovery from the 2008 recession and online shopping trends led to the closure.

The shop was featured in Southern Living magazine and had advertisements in Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, according to the newspaper. At one point, an estimated 70 percent of the store's patrons were from out of town.

"People have come from all over recently — from Tulsa to south Texas — for one last shopping trip," Gean said.