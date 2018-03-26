Ferry strikes rock; 163 people saved

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s coast guard said it rescued all 163 people from a ferry that hit a large rock in waters off the country’s southwestern coast Sunday. At least six people suffered minor injuries.

A coast guard official said the ferry’s 158 passengers and five crew members were being taken to shore on four coast guard vessels and a number of civilian fishing boats. The rescue operation went smoothly because the ferry wasn’t flooded and didn’t lose its balance despite the crash off islands in Sinan County, he said.

The coast guard initially said the ferry was carrying 187 passengers, but later revised the number to 158.

The official said it appeared the ferry hit the rock while trying to avoid a fishing boat while traveling in foggy waters.

Rescue workers treated six people for minor injuries caused from the shock of the crash, which left the ferry’s front pushed atop the rock, he said.

Another coast guard official, from the nearby port of Mokpo, said his department planned to question the ferry’s captain and crew members to investigate the cause of the crash. Tests from alcohol detectors showed that none of them had been drinking before the accident, he said.

Car bomb hits near Somali parliament

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A car bomb exploded near Somalia’s parliament headquarters in the capital, Mogadishu, killing at least four people along with the driver, police said Sunday, with several others injured.

A huge cloud of smoke could be seen billowing over the area dotted with security checkpoints erected along a road leading to the presidential palace, whose main gate is just 200 yards from the blast site. The checkpoint also is close to the Interior Ministry.

The car bomb was detonated at a checkpoint after soldiers intercepted and stopped a suspicious vehicle, senior police Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press. Those dead included two soldiers, he said, while many of the nearly 10 people wounded are rickshaw drivers.

Extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility, saying it killed 13 presidential guards. However, the group often exaggerates its claims of the number of casualties.

A few hours earlier, another car bomb outside the capital killed one person plus the driver, police said. Officer Mohamed Abdi said the explosion occurred after soldiers arrived at the scene to inspect the “suspicious” car that had become stuck on a sandy road in the Sinka Dheer area.

Israel claims Gaza blast in retaliation

GAZA CITY — The Israeli army said it bombed a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip early Sunday after a number of Palestinians allegedly breached the Gaza border fence and set fire to an army vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which comes days before mass Palestinian protests are set to take place along the Israel-Gaza border.

Sporadic clashes along the border have increased since U.S. President Donald Trump sparked Palestinian anger by declaring Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Hamas has called for Palestinians to gather in the Israel-Gaza border area on Friday in protest of Trump’s Jerusalem move and set up tent encampments.

On Sunday, in an apparent reference to the planned protest, the Israeli army warned against “riots that serve to conceal attempts to harm security infrastructure and attempts to harm Israeli civilians and or [Israeli army] troops.”

Last month, four Israeli soldiers were injured by an explosive device along the border fence and Israel retaliated with large-scale bombings of Hamas targets.

Hamas is considered a terrorist group by the United States, European Union and Israel. It seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

37 people die in Siberia mall fire

MOSCOW — A fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 27 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported.

Tass cited the Russian Emergencies Ministry as saying an earlier report of 64 missing people included the 37 victims whose bodies had been recovered but not yet identified. An additional 43 people were injured in the blaze, the report said.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the fire at the mall, which is about 1,900 miles east of Moscow. But Tass reported that the fire started on the top floor and consumed an area of about 16,150 square feet.

The reports didn’t say how the victims died.

