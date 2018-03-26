Heavy rain in forecast for Arkansas; part of state under flood watch

Heavy rain expected to hit Arkansas this week could prompt flooding similar to what occurred last month, according to a Monday morning briefing from the National Weather Service.

The downpour will begin in the northwest half of the state Tuesday and spread to the rest of Arkansas by Wednesday afternoon, the agency's Little Rock office said.

Another batch of rain is predicted to hit the southeastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday.

Between 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected throughout the state, with as much as 6 inches possible in the southeast.

In addition to the rain, there is a risk for large hail and damaging thunderstorm winds Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.

Though the total rainfall is not predicted to be as high as it was in late February, the same flooding conditions are possible because of already-high river levels and lessened drought conditions, according to the agency.

A flood watch was in effect for much of north and northwest Arkansas as of Monday morning.

According to the agency, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Fulton, Johnson, Logan, Marion, Madison, Newton, Pope, Scott, Sebastian, Washington and Yell counties are included, with other parts of the state to be added as the rain begins.

Flash flooding will also be possible along streams, creeks and in low-lying areas, the agency’s Tulsa office said.

A flood warning had been set for the Ouachita River at Camden and at Thatcher Lock and Dam on Monday morning.