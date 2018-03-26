Home / Latest News /
Former Arkansas Gazette editor named publisher of Las Vegas Review-Journal
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:24 p.m.
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Review-Journal Editor J. Keith Moyer has been named the newspaper's publisher.
Moyer replaces Craig Moon, who is returning to Tennessee to spend more time with his family.
The Review-Journal reported Moyer served as publisher and CEO of the Minneapolis Star Tribune from 2001 to 2007 and of the Fresno Bee from 1997 to 2001.
He's been the Review-Journal's editor-in-chief and senior vice president for content since 2016.
Moyer was the top editor at the Fresno Bee; the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle and Rochester Times-Union in Rochester, N.Y; the Arkansas Gazette in Little Rock; and The News-Press in Fort Myers, Fla.
Before joining the Review-Journal, Moyer was a senior fellow and journalism professor at the University of Minnesota.
The newspaper is owned by the family of billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson.
mdsmithx69 says... March 26, 2018 at 2:54 p.m.
headline on this story is misleading. Moyer was never the owner of the newspaper; he was a Gannett employee, which was the owner of the newspaper.
