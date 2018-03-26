Arkansas history museum regains stolen pin that belonged to 19th-century judge

A lizard-shaped tie pin that once belonged to a 19th-century judge has been returned to an Arkansas history museum days after it was reported stolen, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, the pin that belonged to Judge Isaac C. Parker had been recovered and returned to the Fort Smith Museum of History as of Saturday.

Authorities said the investigation into the artifact's theft continues.

About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the museum after workers discovered the 1¼-inch-by-1½-inch pin had been taken from a display case.

According to the museum, the pin is one of the few remaining items that belonged to Parker, who served at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas from 1875 to 1896.

