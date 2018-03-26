Home / Latest News /
Latin American restaurant to open in Little Rock's South Main district
A Latin American-themed restaurant is planned inside a former piano store in Little Rock’s South Main neighborhood.
Dos Rocas Beer and Tacos will be at 1220 S. Main St., which was once home to Piano Kraft, according to its website. An opening date hasn't been announced.
The eatery’s developers described it as a “farm to table restaurant featuring homemade Latin American street food (tacos, empanadas, pupas) made with fresh, locally farmed ingredients.”
Dos Rocas is also being billed as a "community bar" featuring craft beer and house-made margaritas.
A call to the address's listed phone number was redirected to Music Inspirations, 400 N. Bowman Road.
An employee said by phone that Piano Kraft had rebranded and relocated in January to west Little Rock as a result of a dispute over lease terms.
