Man attacks west Little Rock Walmart workers after being told to leave business, police say

Police say a man attacked workers at a west Little Rock Walmart after he was confronted over merchandise he tried to buy at less than its actual value.

Officers were called around 6:05 a.m. Sunday to the retailer’s 19301 Cantrell Road location, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A store manager, noticing that a customer was being charged 88 cents for items that normally rang up at a higher price, approached the man as he scanned items at the self-checkout, police said.

When told that he would need to pay full price for the items, the customer, believed to be in his 20s, became upset and started cursing, workers said.

After being told to leave, the man tried to exit with a cart “full of items,” including a $500 television, a comforter and a candle, the report noted.

He reportedly dropped all the items and started walking toward the exit, noticing at one point that he was being recorded by an employee.

Police said the assailant punched two workers standing near the store’s exit. A third worker who was pushed tried to get attacker to the ground, according to authorities.

Authorities said the would-be robber eventually left in a maroon 2004 Saturn SL1 with an Arkansas license plate of 531 XGT.

All three employees who were hurt in the confrontation, including two with “very noticeable scratch marks to the right side of their necks,” refused medical treatment.

A suspect was named in the report, though his name did not appear in Pulaski County arrest records as of Monday morning.