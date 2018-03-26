Police: 22-year-old arrested after man shot during fight outside Little Rock grocery store

A 22-year-old has been arrested after a man was shot in the leg during a fight Sunday outside a grocery store in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 12:45 p.m. to the Family Dollar at 4514 12th St., according to a report from the city's Police Department.

A witness at the scene told police that Shaheed K. Williams had been fighting with 20-year-old Kristopher Arnold in the Neighborhood Grocery parking lot, 4423 W. 12th St., when Williams pulled out a handgun and fired a shot. Arnold was reportedly hit in his left thigh.

The Little Rock resident was taken to a nearby hospital, the report states, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

While officers were searching the area, Williams' grandmother flagged them down and told investigators where he could be found, authorities said.

The 22-year-old was reportedly located hiding behind another nearby grocery store. Williams told police that he threw his handgun into a ditch between 12th and Adams streets, but officers noted that they didn't find the weapon.

He was charged with first-degree battery and tampering with physical evidence, records show. As of Monday afternoon, he was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.