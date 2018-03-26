Sanifah Yusof, a Malaysian coast guard official, said divers searching a capsized Chinese sand dredger off Malaysia’s southern coast rescued two sailors from the ship’s engine room, who were apparently trapped in an air pocket that had kept them alive more than 50 hours after the vessel overturned.

Mike Hughes, 61, a limo driver who believes the Earth is flat, said he suffered only from an aching back after propelling himself about 1,875 feet into the air using a homemade steam-powered rocket before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert in California.

Jonathan Goldsmith, known from beer ads as “the most interesting man in the world,” lent his expertise on well-groomed facial hair by helping to judge the Best Beardies contest in Vermont, saying that a beard reveals the personality of the man who sports it.

Andrew James Turley, 30, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for posting an advertisement on Craigslist to sell his then-4-yearold daughter for sex and arranging a meeting with what turned out to be an undercover Houston police officer who responded to the ad.

Paul Chapman, 43, was charged with disorderly conduct over a Facebook post saying that his brother could go to a Lyons, Ill., elementary school with an AR-15 rifle to send a message that Chapman’s son shouldn’t be bullied, prosecutors said.

Anthony Robinson, 32, Barbera Wilson, 21, and Darrius Lewis, 29, all of Texas, were arrested in Ohio and accused of trying to mail a package from Toledo to Houston containing 2.2 pounds of heat-sealed fentanyl, which authorities said was enough to kill the population of Toledo “several times over.”

Shannon Marci Jefferson Lozano, 22, who lived in Maryland with her great-grandparents, faces charges in the death of her great-grandmother, Doris Elizabeth Shelton, 80, after Shelton’s husband found her unresponsive and told police that he saw Lozano running away.

Jaime Hampel of Missouri said she feels like she’s reliving her daughter’s death after discovering that a wallet containing a lock of hair that belonged to the 3-year-old, who died in a car crash, had been stolen from her car.

Stephen White, 70, a Massachusetts man who was arrested with an arsenal of guns, ammunition and body armor in his car, said he needed the weapons to protect himself against “jihadists on the highway,” officers said.