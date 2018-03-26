Woman attacked with corkscrew, robbed of cellphone, wig, North Little Rock police say

A woman was attacked with a corkscrew and robbed near Interstate 40 in North Little Rock on Tuesday, she told police.

About 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the Shell at 4622 Camp Robinson Road, a report states. The 23-year-old victim told police she was walking south on the bicycle trail under I-40 when a tan SUV pulled up and two females, a male and some children got out.

One of the strangers approached her and said, "you tried to jump me while I was pregnant," according to the report.

The assailant ran at her and tried to punch her with a corkscrew she had in her fist, the victim told police. The 23-year-old said she ran away, leaving her phone, keys, sweater and wig on the ground. The attacker took the items and told the victim that she could come get them if she wanted them back, then drove away, the report states.

The victim said she did not recognize her assailant and had moved to the area this month.

Police named a suspect in the report, but the 22-year-old did not appear in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Monday afternoon.