Arkansan faces rape, sexual grooming charges after 11-year-old girl abused, authorities say

A Rogers man arrested Saturday is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Christopher Eugene Ennis, 40, remained at the Benton County jail Monday morning in lieu of $125,000 bond, records show. He faces charges of rape, sexual assault, sexually grooming a child, possession of a controlled substance and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A woman told police that the girl said Ennis had been touching her inappropriately, according to a probable cause affidavit. She also reported that the girl said Ennis forced her to watch pornography and made her touch him, the document states.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, where she disclosed details of being abused by Ennis, according to the affidavit.

The drug charges stem from a syringe and two glass smoking devices found in Ennis' possession, according to the affidavit. Police also found a plastic bag that contained 4.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

Ennis' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. April 30 in Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.