Home / Latest News /
Arkansan faces rape, sexual grooming charges after 11-year-old girl abused, authorities say
By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff
This article was published today at 12:19 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A Rogers man arrested Saturday is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Christopher Eugene Ennis, 40, remained at the Benton County jail Monday morning in lieu of $125,000 bond, records show. He faces charges of rape, sexual assault, sexually grooming a child, possession of a controlled substance and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A woman told police that the girl said Ennis had been touching her inappropriately, according to a probable cause affidavit. She also reported that the girl said Ennis forced her to watch pornography and made her touch him, the document states.
The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, where she disclosed details of being abused by Ennis, according to the affidavit.
The drug charges stem from a syringe and two glass smoking devices found in Ennis' possession, according to the affidavit. Police also found a plastic bag that contained 4.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Ennis' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. April 30 in Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansan faces rape, sexual grooming charges after 11-year-old girl abused, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
2thepoint says... March 26, 2018 at 1:19 p.m.
Life in prison. All child molestors should spend their lives in prison, no parole. They are Repeat offenders and will continue to hurt children.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.