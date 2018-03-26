Home / Latest News /
Hours after checking on cats, woke up with no memory, cash gone, woman tells Little Rock police
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 3:13 p.m.
A woman told police she believes she was beaten and robbed at an apartment in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood Saturday.
The 49-year-old North Little Rock resident told police she went to a home at 1200 Brookwood Drive, the listed address for Riverhouse Apartments, around 7:30 p.m. to take care of the resident's two cats.
According to a report from the city's Police Department, she woke up around 11 p.m. with no recollection of what had happened. She believes she was struck in the back of the head and knocked unconscious, authorities said.
The victim’s driver's license, $600 in cash, a debit card and an earring valued at $50 were gone when she woke up, the report states.
There was no indication that a sexual assault had taken place, the woman told police. She refused medical treatment, an officer noted.
According to the report, the 49-year-old reported the attack about 9:30 a.m. Sunday but did not provide an answer as to why she waited to alert authorities.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
