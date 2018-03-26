Police: Arkansas man dies after vehicle goes airborne, strikes embankment

A 42-year-old man died after his vehicle went airborne and struck and embankment in Arkansas, according to a report.

The crash happened shortly after 7:20 p.m. Friday on Arkansas 255 in Fort Smith, the Arkansas State Police said.

Police say Larry Bell of Fort Smith lost control of his southbound Chevrolet Corvette, causing it to leave the highway, roll over, go airborne and strike an embankment.

Bell suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. No one else was reported hurt.

Travel conditions at the time were described as clear and dry.

Bell’s death was one of at least 85 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.