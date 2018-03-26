Police investigating after woman found dead inside Little Rock home; killing is city's 10th this year

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning inside a home on the city’s southwest side.

Firefighters were initially called around 6:45 a.m. to a residence on Redleaf Circle, Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said.

Moore said the Little Rock Fire Department called police about 10 minutes later after finding a woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, dead inside the home.

The woman’s killing marks the 10th homicide recorded so far this year in Arkansas’ capital city.

Additional information was not immediately available, and investigators remained on scene shortly after 9 a.m., Moore said.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story and read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.