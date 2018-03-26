Home / Latest News /
Police: Stray target-practice bullet kills 73-year-old woman
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:14 p.m.
RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet that apparently came into her home from a neighbor's target practice in rural Michigan.
Michigan State Police said Shirley Pfeil's husband reported that she collapsed Sunday shortly after he heard a "loud crack." He said she was shot while in a kitchen area of their home in Riley Township, about 45 miles northeast of Detroit.
Police said a 21-year-old man had been shooting at a berm on his nearby property. Police said he's cooperating with investigators.
The St. Clair County prosecutor's office is expected to review the case once police complete their investigation. Lt. Dave Kaiser said target practice isn't illegal or uncommon in the area, but people must make sure they're shooting in a safe direction.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Stray target-practice bullet kills 73-year-old woman
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.