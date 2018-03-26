Subscribe Register Login
Monday, March 26, 2018, 1:25 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Stray target-practice bullet kills 73-year-old woman

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:14 p.m.



RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet that apparently came into her home from a neighbor's target practice in rural Michigan.

Michigan State Police said Shirley Pfeil's husband reported that she collapsed Sunday shortly after he heard a "loud crack." He said she was shot while in a kitchen area of their home in Riley Township, about 45 miles northeast of Detroit.

Police said a 21-year-old man had been shooting at a berm on his nearby property. Police said he's cooperating with investigators.

The St. Clair County prosecutor's office is expected to review the case once police complete their investigation. Lt. Dave Kaiser said target practice isn't illegal or uncommon in the area, but people must make sure they're shooting in a safe direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Stray target-practice bullet kills 73-year-old woman

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online