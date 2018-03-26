Pulaski County sheriff candidates square off in public debate

Two candidates for Pulaski County sheriff squared off Sunday night, discussing local youth, immigrant communities and marijuana arrests at a public debate in Little Rock.

Two law enforcement veterans, both Democrats, have filed for the seat: Eric Higgins, a former assistant chief of the Little Rock Police Department, and Maj. Carl Minden with the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

The current sheriff, Doc Holladay, a Democrat, previously announced he would not seek re-election to the job that pays $103,029 annually.

The position oversees the county's law enforcement arm and the most populated county jail in Arkansas.

Higgins, 52, served as assistant chief of police for more than a decade. He retired from the department in 2015 after a 30-year career.

Higgins has taught at Arkansas Baptist College since 2013, and he directs the Derek Olivier Research Institute at the college.

Minden, 46, currently oversees criminal investigations, administrative services and media relations for the sheriff's office.

In his nearly 20 years with the agency, Minden has commanded the crisis negotiation unit, started the prescription drug take-back program and served as agency spokesman, among other roles.

Both men are married with children and live in Little Rock.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, and Benji Hardy, an Arkansas-based reporter, moderated the question-and-answer session at South on Main, 1304 Main St.

In his opening and closing remarks, Higgins billed himself as a change agent for the sheriff's office.

"We are not satisfied with the crime rate in our community," he said.

"We've had too many deaths in the county jail," Higgins later added during his closing statement. "I'm not saying all those deaths were negligence, but there are some issues."

Minden stressed his years of experience with the agency and also brought up the programs he's spearheaded or participated in, like the criminal justice coordinating committee and the juvenile detention alternatives initiative.

"I know these men and women that work there," he said. "I know how this agency works."

Hardy asked the candidates what steps they would take to ensure police killings of unarmed black men and children -- some of which have gained national notoriety -- would not happen under their watch.

Both Higgins and Minden said building relationships and interacting with the people in the communities that the sheriff's office patrols is key.

A large portion of the roughly 20-minute forum focused on Pulaski County youth, including the juvenile jail at 3001 W. Roosevelt Road. Elliott asked both candidates how, as sheriff, they would work to improve the well-being of local children.

Minden gave the example of himself, and other deputies taking trips to local schools. It's important, he said, to introduce those children to positive law enforcement role models at a young age.

"I'm not trying to win them into being police officers. I'm trying to win them into doing better in life," Minden said.

"I think you've got to give these kids hope," he later added.

Higgins said law enforcement's interactions with youth "has to be beyond just one person." He mentioned his experience with the O.K. Program, an organization that gives guidance and support to Little Rock's black boys and young men.

He described his mindset as "holistic." It's not enough to encourage a youngster to go out and do better without the resources to back it up.

"We've got areas in our community where there's no jobs," he said.

Hardy asked about the jail's policy toward interacting with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's been reported in other states that ICE has asked sheriff's offices to check the immigration status of their inmates and relinquish those who aren't in the country legally.

When asked about the sheriff's office relationship with immigrant communities, Higgins said that "whether you are an Arkansan, whether you are from another state, or another country, it's so important that we are in a position of trust."

Minden told the audience that the Pulaski County jail is not an ICE holding facility, and deputies need open lines of communication with immigrants.

"If a crime occurs, tell us," he said. "Because we're not looking to check your immigration paperwork. That's not our job."

As the debate wound down, Elliott asked about marijuana arrests. Since Arkansas voters legalized the substance for medicinal purposes in 2016, would the candidate take steps to end the prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana arrests?

Minden said most people processed into the 1,210-bed jail at 3201 W. Roosevelt Road are there for more serious offenses. Most people arrested with a small amount of marijuana are issued a citation, he said.

"Whatever the law is for the land is what the sheriff enforces," Minden said.

"You're not a politician. We don't read between the lines. Whatever it is, that's what it is."

Higgins said he also understood the sheriff is responsible for enforcing laws on the books. However, citing people for marijuana possession is still "putting people in the criminal justice system."

"We have discretion as police officers," Higgins said. "And we need to use that discretion."

The primary, which is effectively election day for Pulaski County sheriff, is May 22. Early voting begins May 7.

