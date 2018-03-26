Arkansas woman accused of falsely telling police her 3-year-old daughter was kidnapped

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs woman was arrested Thursday after reporting that her daughter was kidnapped, prompting a search by more than a dozen Hot Springs police officers and detectives.

Tori Elizabeth Reynolds, 29, who lists a Hallmark Street address, was taken into custody about 4 p.m. and charged with filing a false report of criminal wrongdoing, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Reynolds remained in custody Friday in lieu of a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in Garland County District Court on April 3.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Sam's Club, 1368 Higdon Ferry Road, in reference to a possible kidnapping.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tori Reynolds, also known as Tori Cochran, who told them her 3-year-old daughter was taken by an unknown Hispanic man dressed in a lime green jacket and bluejeans.

Officers looked in the area and were unable to find anyone who matched the description she provided. During the investigation, Reynolds' brother was contacted and reportedly told police Reynolds' daughter had been with him since 7 a.m.

Cpl. Kirk Zaner said multiple officers responded to the initial call, including patrol officers and four detectives. "Any time you have a missing child, especially if there is a possible abduction involved, time is of the essence," he said.

Metro on 03/26/2018