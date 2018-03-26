Home / Latest News /
Spring for fun this April with help of Style calendar
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:04 p.m.
April is the festive month of rabbits, fools and frogs. And who’s that hoppin’ down the tree-lined trail?
Yes, once again, it’s the IRS. The Easter Bunny hides colored eggs, and the taxman hunts for hidden nest eggs, Ron Wolfe writes in his monthly calendar in Tuesday’s Style section.
Clip and save this calendar for information on everything from Brad Paisley’s concert at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena to the Arkansas Scottish Festival in Batesville to The Lion King at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock.
Get it in Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
