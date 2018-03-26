2 firemen among 5 dead in wrecks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Authorities on Sunday released the names of five people killed in separate weekend crashes in West Virginia, including two firefighters whose firetruck hit a rock wall while responding to the other accident.

Five members of the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department were en route to a wreck on Interstate 64-77 on Saturday evening southeast of Charleston when their truck hit the wall along West Virginia 83.

Pratt Deputy Fire Chief Rod Johnson said assistant fire chief Michael Edwards, 46, and Lt. Thomas Craigo, 40, were killed.

Fire Chief Timothy Walters was in critical condition at a Charleston hospital and firefighter Bill Hypes was in stable condition. Firefighter Kyle Jenkins was treated and released Sunday.

The other accident involved three vehicles on Interstate 64-77, also known as the West Virginia Turnpike.

Officer shooting caught on video

HOUSTON -- Cellphone video of a sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed black man shows the man wandering in a Houston street with his pants around his ankles and continuing to approach the deputy as the officer tells him to stop.

The video, obtained by the Houston Chronicle from a civilian witness, does not show the actual shooting because a car passes in front of the cellphone camera as the Harris County deputy fires a single shot. A spokesman for the sheriff's office says the man appeared to have an object in his hand, but the paper said no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Family members identified the man as 34-year-old Danny Ray Thomas.

Before the deputy arrived, a motorist had stopped in the intersection to confront Thomas. The deputy, whose name has not been released, broke up the altercation and can be seen in the video walking backward away from Thomas with his gun drawn, shouting commands at Thomas.

A gunshot can be heard on the video but can't been seen.

Inmate fights state to keep suit award

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A Connecticut inmate is fighting the state in federal court after officials were ordered to pay him $300,000 in a lawsuit over a beating he took from another prisoner, but gave him less than half the total after subtracting costs of his incarceration.

Rashad Williams, serving a 30-year sentence for attempted murder and other crimes, says officials basically used a state law on recouping imprisonment costs from inmates to reduce the penalty for violating his civil rights. His lawyer, J. Tyler Butts, said the state's move violated federal civil-rights law and blunted the law's goal of deterring human-rights abuses.

In court documents, state officials wrote that Williams cannot legally seek the remainder of the lawsuit award and the state has not waived its immunity from his court action.

Butts argues that the U.S. Constitution invalidates state laws that interfere with federal law, which applies in Williams' case.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

