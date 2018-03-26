UALR chancellor says 'nothing's been signed' after ESPN report of possible new head basketball coach

Despite an ESPN reporter's tweet about a possible new head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Chancellor Andrew Rogerson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday afternoon that “nothing’s been signed.”

Jeff Borzello, who covers college basketball for ESPN, tweeted Sunday that Darrell Walker is expected to be hired as the next head coach of the Trojans men’s basketball team.

Walker, a former guard at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has gone 45-18 in two seasons as the head coach at Clark Atlanta, which finished its season on March 10 in a 72-61 loss to Claflin in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.