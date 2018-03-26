Home / Latest News /
UALR chancellor says 'nothing's been signed' after ESPN report of possible new head basketball coach
This article was published today at 1:13 p.m.
Arkansas-Little Rock is expected to hire Clark Atlanta's Darrell Walker as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 25, 2018
Walker played his college ball at Arkansas and in the NBA for 10 seasons, coached in the NBA for almost 20 years.
Despite an ESPN reporter's tweet about a possible new head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Chancellor Andrew Rogerson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday afternoon that “nothing’s been signed.”
Jeff Borzello, who covers college basketball for ESPN, tweeted Sunday that Darrell Walker is expected to be hired as the next head coach of the Trojans men’s basketball team.
Walker, a former guard at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has gone 45-18 in two seasons as the head coach at Clark Atlanta, which finished its season on March 10 in a 72-61 loss to Claflin in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.
