12 indicted in North Little Rock-based drug trafficking operation, authorities say

Twelve people have been charged with distributing illegal drugs, including opioids and marijuana, in the North Little Rock area, documents released Tuesday show.

Ten of those individuals were arrested Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. One was already in custody, and another has been issued a summons to appear in court. The Drug Enforcement Agency led the operation.

"The opioid epidemic has inflicted an unprecedented toll of addiction and suffering on communities throughout our nation," U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland said. "We recognize that the Eastern District of Arkansas is not immune to this epidemic."

During the investigation, agents seized nine firearms, 189 oxycodone pills, 187 alprazolam pills, 61 ecstasy pills and several pounds of marijuana, the release states. Those arrested face various drug and gun charges.

The indictment states that Michael B. Webb Jr. directed the North Little Rock-based drug trafficking operation that distributed drugs in Pulaski County and surrounding areas. Terry W. Morrison supplied Webb's organization with marijuana by shipping it through the U.S. mail from Washington state to central Arkansas, according to the document.

Eleven of the defendants are scheduled to appear in federal court in Little Rock on Wednesday. Morrison will appear in Washington, the release states.

