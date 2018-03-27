13 people, including 8 children, displaced after Little Rock apartment fire

Thirteen people, including eight children, have been displaced after a blaze late Monday at a Little Rock apartment, officials said.

Crews were called shortly before midnight to a two-story apartment building at 2000 Sanford Drive, according to Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky of the Little Rock Fire Department.

There, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the second floor. No injuries were reported.

Sadowsky said four units were affected, including an unoccupied unit that was being renovated at the time. It suffered water, smoke and fire damage.

Eight children and five adults were displaced as a result of the blaze, according to the Fire Department. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.

A cause of the fire had not been determined as of Tuesday morning.