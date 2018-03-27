Police: 75-year-old man robbed while exercising in North Little Rock

A 75-year-old man was attacked by three robbers in North Little Rock on Friday, he told police.

About 3 p.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of North Maple Street, where the victim said he was walking for exercise when someone pushed him to the ground, according to a report.

The man said the three male attackers took his wallet, which contained his ID and $300 in cash. Police noted that the victim had minor cuts to his right hand and minor bruising to his face. He was treated at the scene.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.