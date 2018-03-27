Affidavit: Man held in death of missing Arkansas woman shot her in head when she refused sex

Court documents filed Monday show a man accused in the months-ago death of an Arkansas woman shot her in the head because she refused to have sex with him.

Shannon Ridener, 38, was reported missing to the Ashley County sheriff's office Jan. 15. Her body was found near Beech Creek on U.S. 63, which is south of Hermitage, a month later.

Ridener's son told deputies he texted her Jan. 13. She told him she was going on a blind date in Louisiana and would be home later that night, an affidavit states.

The 38-year-old didn't answer calls or texts over the next two days, her son said. Other family members and friends said they didn't hear from her over those days either, which was unusual.

On Jan. 18, several people riding ATVs around the Moro Bay Bridge contacted authorities when they came across a purse that belonged to Ridener, according to the affidavit.

A few days later, investigators got a tip that Ridener may have been seen at a store in Beekman, La., the day she went missing, according to the document. The store's surveillance footage shows Ridener walking into the store while a male pumped gas. A few minutes later, the pair got in the car and headed toward Crossett.

The car's driver was identified as Brian Russell, 58, of Crossett. Authorities discovered that Russell had been arrested about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in Monticello on a DWI charge.

During the traffic stop, officers reportedly noticed a red substance consistent with blood on Russell's pants and shirt, which he told them was from cleaning a deer earlier that evening. He was arrested and sent to the Union County jail.

Investigators interviewed Russell's roommate, a woman who said she was friends with Ridener, court records show. She said she was at the house about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 13, but argued with Russell and left. He was "acting very weird and was freaking out about something," she said.

Russell called her a short time later and told her he had just killed Ridener, the woman said. He said they got into a fight because he wanted to have sex with her and she did not want to. He shot her in the head, the woman told authorities.

The woman said she returned the next day and saw a pistol lying on Russell's bed and a big stain on the carpet next to it. Deputies obtained a search warrant and found additional blood stains throughout the residence and discovered Ridener's cellphone at the home. DNA testing found that blood on Russell's clothing was a match for Ridener, the affidavit shows. The autopsy report for Ridener's body shows that her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Russell has not been formally charged, and his court date has been delayed, according to the Ashley County prosecuting attorney's office.