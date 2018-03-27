Home / Latest News /
Human remains found behind house in Arkansas, sheriff's office says
This article was published today at 2:45 p.m.
Authorities in southeast Arkansas are investigating after human remains were found Monday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m. that day, Drew County Sheriff Mark Gober was notified that a resident had found apparent skeletal remains, according to a news release.
They sheriff’s office said the remains were located behind a home east of Monticello on Arkansas 138.
The remains have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification. An investigation is ongoing.
