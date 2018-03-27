Business news in brief

Official says China open to trade talks

BEIJING -- China's government said Monday that it is open to negotiating with Washington amid a spiraling tariff dispute following a news report that American officials have submitted a list of market-opening requests.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Hua Chunying, didn't confirm the report by The Wall Street Journal but said at a regular briefing, "Our door for dialogue and discussion is always open."

Businessmen have appealed for a quick settlement after Beijing on Friday announced a $3 billion list of U.S. goods targeted for possible retaliation for President Donald Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports.

The Journal said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's economic chief, Vice Premier Liu He, were leading negotiations. It said American market-opening requests as a possible condition of a settlement covered the auto, finance and semiconductor industries.

China's official Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday that Liu and Mnuchin talked by phone but gave no indication they were holding negotiations. Xinhua cited Liu as saying Beijing is "capable of safeguarding its national interests."

-- The Associated Press

Mississippi River casinos' revenue falls

JACKSON, Miss. -- Casino revenue fell again in Mississippi in February, although not as much as in January, as improvements along the Gulf Coast were outweighed by further declines at Mississippi River casinos.

State Revenue Department figures released last week show gamblers lost $170 million statewide in February, down 1 percent from February 2017's $172 million.

Receipts rose to $97 million at the 12 coastal casinos, up 2 percent from $95 million last year.

The 16 river casinos posted winnings of $73 million, down 5 percent from $77 million in February 2017. Revenue has fallen at river casinos every year but one since peaking in 2006.

Statewide revenue is down 2 percent over the past 12 months.

-- The Associated Press

Mexican pact opens door to fracking

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's state-owned oil company has signed what appears to be one of its first big gas fracking contracts with a subsidiary of Texas-based Lewis Energy.

The Petroleos Mexicanos company said Monday it would drill and exploit nonconventional gas deposits with Lewis Energy Mexico in the portion of the Eagle Ford shale formation in Mexico.

While Pemex did not mention hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, it is the method commonly used to drill for gas in the Eagle Ford area.

Pemex said the contract involves about $617 million in investments and yields potential gas production of 117 million cubic feet per day by 2021.

-- The Associated Press

Las Vegas editor takes publisher's post

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Review-Journal Editor J. Keith Moyer has been named the newspaper's publisher.

Moyer replaces Craig Moon, who is returning to Tennessee to spend more time with his family.

The Review-Journal reports Moyer served as publisher and chief executive officer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune from 2001 to 2007 and of the Fresno Bee from 1997 to 2001.

He's been the Review-Journal's editor-in-chief and senior vice president for content since 2016.

Moyer was the top editor at the Fresno Bee in California; the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle and Rochester Times-Union in Rochester, N.Y.; and The News-Press in Fort Myers, Fla. He was the last editor of the Arkansas Gazette, which closed in 1991.

Moon was one of a string of publishers sent to Little Rock by Gannett. He was Gazette publisher from August 1989 to May 1991.

-- The Associated Press

Wall Street's average bonuses on rise

NEW YORK -- Wall Street bonuses are climbing toward record highs again, according to government data released Monday showing that in 2017, the average bonus payout reached $184,220.

That is an 17 percent increase compared with the previous year and the closest Wall Street has come in more than a decade to its all-time high of $191,360 in 2006, according to the New York State Comptroller. That follows a 15 percent increase in 2016, when the average bonus was about $157,660.

The bigger bonuses reflect a revival on Wall Street as President Donald Trump's administration begins rolling back financial industry regulations. The recent sell-off in the markets is creating the kind of volatility that Wall Street traders thrive on. And the Federal Reserve has begun raising a key interest rate, making it easier for banks to make a profit. The financial industry's revenue increased 4.5 percent last year to $153 billion, according to the New York State Comptroller.

Including bonuses, the average Wall Street salary was $375,200 in 2016, the most recent year available -- five times as high as the rest of the private sector, with an average of $74,800, according to the comptroller's office.

-- The Washington Post

Lowe's CEO announces plans to retire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Lowe's, under pressure to match the performance of Home Depot, is looking for new leadership after its longtime chairman and chief executive officer announced plans to retire.

Robert Niblock, a 25-year veteran of the home-improvement retailer, will remain with the company in his current roles until a successor is found, the company said Monday. He has served as CEO for 13 years.

Niblock, 55, is stepping down at a time when activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co. has pushed Lowe's to close the gap with Home Depot. While sales at Lowe's have risen, they continue to trail gains at its larger competitor as property values rise and Americans invest more in their homes.

Part of Lowe's struggle is the chain has fewer stores in lucrative areas than Home Depot. Niblock said last month that the company is increasing capital spending by about 50 percent this year, and it is working to have employees spend more time with customers.

Under Niblock's tenure as CEO, Lowe's store count almost doubled to 2,152.

-- Bloomberg News

Business on 03/27/2018