Central Arkansas city's police group casts vote of no confidence in mayor, attorney

The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police has cast a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Mayor Gary Fletcher and City Attorney Robert Bamburg, who also acts as the department’s police director.

The organization criticized Fletcher and Bamburg in a statement announcing the weekend vote, saying both men have “demonstrated their inability to lead the Jacksonville Police Department by their recent decisions.”

The organization said Bamburg has excluded captains from taking part on hiring boards, disciplinary consultations and budget preparation. The statement also criticized Fletcher’s decision to allow Bamburg to continue as police director, instead of appointing one of two department captains.

The mayor appointed Bamburg as interim director days after a Pulaski County circuit court judge decided to remove Geoffrey Herweg, who had been appointed police chief, from the post pending the outcome of a lawsuit.

Earlier this month, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that a past false-report conviction disqualifies Herweg from holding that position.

In an interview Monday, Fletcher said Bamburg is doing a strong job in the police director role.

“They do not speak for the whole department,” Fletcher said of the Fraternal Order of Police.

