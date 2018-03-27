Former Razorback All-American named coach of UALR men's basketball team

A former Razorback All-American and NBA coach will be the next head men's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the university said Tuesday.

UALR said in a news release that an official news conference will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the Jack Stephens Center to introduce Darrell Walker.

Walker signed a four-year, $275,000 per year contract through March 1, 2022.

UALR's release did not include a statement from Athletic Director Chasse Conque, and the university said that he will be making his comments Friday.

Walker, a former guard at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, went 45-18 in two seasons as the head coach at Clark Atlanta University, which finished its season March 10 in a 72-61 loss to Claflin in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Walker would take over a UALR men's program that has gone 22-42 in the two seasons since reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament during the 2015-16 season.

Two-year Coach Wes Flanigan was fired March 9 after the Trojans finished the season 7-25, which was the most single-season losses in program history.

Born in Chicago, Walker was a consensus All-American guard at Arkansas and played for former Razorbacks Coach Eddie Sutton from 1980-1983.

Walker was drafted by the New York Knicks with the 12th overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft, and he had a 10-year career that also included stops with the Denver Nuggets, Washington Bullets, Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. He won an NBA championship with the Bulls in 1993 in his final season.

Over the next two decades, Walker was an assistant and head coach in several professional basketball leagues.

He compiled a 41-90 record as an NBA head coach, during which he coached the Toronto Raptors in the 1996-1997 and 1997-1998 seasons and the Washington Wizards in the 1999-2000 season.

Walker also coached the WNBA's Washington Mystics during the 2000 season.

