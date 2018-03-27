UA's Daniel Gafford announces he will return for sophomore season

FAYETTEVILLE -- Daniel Gafford decided the NBA can wait.

The 6-11 forward from El Dorado announced Monday he will return to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville for his sophomore season despite being projected as a first-round choice by numerous NBA Draft websites.

"The NBA might be in my future, but Fayetteville, Arkansas, is where it's at," Gafford said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "I'll be back again for another year of playing in Bud Walton for you guys. Woo pig."

Gafford averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots in 22.6 minutes in 35 games as a freshman, including 26 starts.

"Obviously this is great news for us," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said in a news release. "He's the centerpiece to what we are doing here, and this gives him the chance to build on the tremendous freshman year he had.

"Daniel is a special player and the sky is the limit for him."

Gafford's return means the Razorbacks will return one of their top four scorers from this season's 23-12 team that lost to Butler 79-62 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks are losing three of their top four scorers in senior guards Jaylen Barford (17.9), Daryl Macon (16.8) and Anton Beard (9.5).

Also returning for Arkansas are forwards Darious Hall, Adrio Bailey and Gabe Osabuohien, and guards C.J. Jones and Khalil Garland, who redshirted this season because of an undisclosed medical condition.

Gafford's 76 blocked shots set an Arkansas freshman record. He tied the school record for blocks in an SEC game with seven against Vanderbilt and Auburn. He was voted to the SEC All-Freshman Team by the conference coaches.

Gafford became the third Razorback named SEC Freshman of the Week three times, along with Patrick Beverley and Bobby Portis.

Gafford scored a season-high 25 points against Fresno State, 21 at home against Auburn, 19 at Ole Miss and 18 at home against Texas A&M. His high for rebounds was 12 against California State University, Bakersfield and against Florida in the SEC Tournament.

Gafford shot 60.5 percent from the field (164 of 271) and had 74 of Arkansas' 124 dunks. He shot 52.8 percent (85 of 161) on free throws.

